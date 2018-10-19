TV This Week, Oct. 21-27: 'The Simpsons,' 'Legacies' and more

SUNDAY
Ken Jennings of “Jeopardy!” fame is one of the “Game Show Super Contestants” profiled in this new edition of the docu-series “Cover Story.” 7 p.m. GSN
In his house at R’lyeh, dead Cthulhu awaits his cameo in an all-new “Treehouse of Horror” on “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox
The bewitching Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is back in the two-hour “Tale of Two Hearts” on the fantasy drama “Good Witch.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A married woman finds it handy to keep a handyman around the house in the 1930s-set TV movie “The Lover in the Attic: A True Story.” With Molly Burnett, David Fierro and Kevin Fonteyne. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Archaeological wonders abound in the new specials “Tut’s Treasures: The Last Pharaoh” and “Egypt’s Sun King.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Kim Kardashian West, a.k.a. Kanye’s better half, is Alec’s guest on a new episode of “The Alec Baldwin Show.” 10 p.m. ABC
An unsuspecting art teacher has a fateful encounter with “The Woman in White” in this new mystery drama based on Wilkie Collins’ 19th-century novel. With Jessie Buckley, Ben Hardy and “Game of Thrones’ ” Charles Dance. 10 p.m. KOCE
MONDAY
Creature feature: The new documentary “The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein” marks the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s man-makes-monster tale. 5 and 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
The new series “The Crocodile Hunter: Steve Irwin’s Best” remembers the Aussie zookeeper and naturalist who died in 2006. 8 p.m. Animal Planet; also Tue.-Sat.
The new documentary “Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram” revisits the shocking story of the 276 schoolgirls abducted by Islamic extremists in Nigeria in 2014. 8 p.m. HBO
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” are back in action for a fourth season of the superhero drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
North Carolina-based chef, restaurateur and TV host Vivian Howard signs off in the new special “A Chef’s Life: The Final Harvest.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Lena Dunham, Ava DuVernay and other female directors decry the scarcity of female directors in Hollywood in the new documentary “Half the Picture.” 9 p.m. Starz
Three Korean women forced into sex slavery by the Japanese military during WWII share their stories in the documentary “The Apology” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Urban hipsters relocate to rural Kansas, hilarity theoretically ensues in the new four-night special “Welcome to Waverly.” 10 p.m. Bravo; also Tue.-Thu.
The satirical series “The President Show” fast forwards to 2030 for “A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
TUESDAY
A veteran actor-comic plays the percentages in the new standup special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” Any time, Netflix
Major League Baseball’s two best teams take the field for the “2018 World Series.” 5 p.m. Fox; also Wed., Fri., Sat.
The winning book is revealed, and it better not have “50 Shades” in the title, in the finale of “The Great American Read.” Meredith Viera hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
The four-part series “Native America” tells of the surprisingly complex and interconnected civilizations that flourished in North and South America prior to the arrival of European explorers. 9 p.m. KOCE
“Frontline” looks into the threat Wall Street poses to the retirement funds of teachers, firefighters and other public-sector employees in the new exposé “The Pension Gamble.” 10 p.m. KOCE
African American 30- and 40-somethings who are single and looking to mingle do so in the new dating show “Ready to Love.” 10 p.m. OWN
It’s check-in time for a second season of the comedy anthology “The Guest Book.” Guest stars include Nat Faxon and “You’re the Worst’s” Kether Donohue. 10 and 10:27 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
“Game of Thrones’ ” Richard Madden serves as the “Bodyguard” to an ambitious British politician (Keeley Hawes, “Line of Duty”) in this imported thriller. Any time, Netflix
Lions and tigers and leopards, oh my! “Nature” gets up close and personal with these and other ferocious felines in the new three-part miniseries “Super Cats.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Courageous canines collect kudos at the “2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.” James Denton and Beth Stern return as hosts. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Wither the Concorde? Efforts by aeronautical engineers to put the “jet” back in “jet set” are examined in the episode “Flying Supersonic” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shares the stage with the Georgia-bred Zac Brown Band on a new edition of the concert series “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT
THURSDAY
“The Vampire Diaries” is gone, but its “Legacies” live on in this new supernatural spinoff series. With Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd and Josie. 9 p.m. KTLA
“Heathers” — the canceled-before-it-even-aired series based on the 1988 black comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater — finally sees the light of day. 10 p.m. Paramount; also Fri.-next Mon.
FRIDAY
The new documentary “Shirkers” is the surprising story of a long-lost, girl-powered indie flick, also called “Shirkers,” that was shot in Singapore in the early 1990s. Any time, Netflix
The ten-part docu-series “Terrorism Close Calls” recalls some potentially deadly terrorist attacks that were uncovered or disrupted or that out-and-out failed before any real damage could be done. Any time, Netflix
“Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka is not your grandma’s teenage witch in the new supernatural series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Miranda Otto and Bronson Pinchot also star. Any time, Netflix
Joaquin Phoenix plays a veteran with a severe PTSD and an off-the-books job rescuing young girls from sex traffickers in Morvern Callar” director Lynne Ramsay’s dark, violent 2017 thriller “You Were Never Really Here.” Any time, Amazon Prime
“Midnight, Texas,” the supernatural drama based on the book series by “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris, is back for a second season. With François Arnaud and “300’s” Peter Mensah. 9 p.m. NBC
“Shakespeare Uncovered” ends its sophomore season with assessments of the Bard’s “The Winter’s Tale” and “Richard III.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The creepy anthology series “Channel Zero” with the all-new twisted tale “The Dream Door.” 11 p.m. Syfy; also Sat.
“Deutschland 83” plus three years equals “Deutschland 86.” East German intelligence operative Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) returns in this new ten-part espionage drama. Midnight, Sundance Network
SATURDAY
Spend an Austen-tatious “Christmas at Pemberley Manor” in this new “Pride & Prejudice”-inspired holiday romance. With Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“The Post” tries to publish “Pentagon Papers,” gets pushback from President Nixon, in director Steven Spielberg’s 2017 docudrama set in the 1970s and starring Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Post editor Ben Bradlee. 8 p.m. HBO
A sweetie at 16, now she’s a “Zombie at 17” in this new horror flick. With Laurie Fortier and Celeste Desjardins. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Whatever floats your boat ain’t working like it’s s’posed to in the new terror tale “Dead in the Water.” With Nikohl Boosheri. 9 p.m. Syfy
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile brings her powerhouse vocals and poignant lyrics to a new edition of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
