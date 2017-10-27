TV This Week, Oct. 29-Nov. 4: 'Get Out,' 'Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive' and more

SUNDAY

The “2017 World Series” continues with a Game 5 matchup between the Houston Astros and your Los Angeles Dodgers. 5 p.m. Fox; also Tue.-Wed., if necessary

They’re done doin’ the dirty down on “The Deuce” as this gritty drama set in 1970s NYC ends its first season. With James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 9 p.m. HBO

Here be witches in the documentary-style 1922 silent film “Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages.” 9 p.m. TCM

Photographer David Bellemere specializes in snapping pics of female models in their birthday suits, and he’s profiled in the new documentary “Nude.” 10 p.m. Starz

Filmmaker and comic-book fan Kevin Smith is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on a new episode of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

O sole mio! Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs on the premiere of the imported concert series “Tonight at the London Palladium.” 8 p.m. AXS TV

Here be more witches as a 24-hours-and-then-some marathon of the spooky 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus” gets underway. With Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler are back behind the counter of “Superior Donuts” as this Chicago-set sitcom returns for its sophomore season. Katey Sagal also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Once upon a midnight dreary: “American Masters” presents “Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive,” a new docudrama featuring “American Horror Story’s” Dennis O’Hare as the gifted but tormented 19th-century poet and author. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States” is a new stand-up comedy special featuring the shaggy-haired former “30 Rock” costar and at least one of his vast collection of trucker’s hats. Any time, Netflix

A special episode of “The Voice” looks back at memorable moments from the season so far. “American Idol’s” Kelly Clarkson guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd — now they’d make a cute couple — learn about their respective family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots.” John Turturro is also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE

Capt. Raydor (Mary McDonnell) and her squad are back on the case for a sixth season of the procedural drama “Major Crimes.” 9 p.m. TNT

WEDNESDAY

Author and naturalist Helen Macdonald tells why she’s still enraptured by raptors in “H Is for Hawk: A New Chapter” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Here comes the story of the “Killer Hurricanes,” the Great Hurricane of 1780 in particular, in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Today’s gorgeous ladies of wrestling are back in action in new episodes of the reality series “Total Divas.” 9 p.m. E!

The two-part exposé “Putin’s Revenge” concludes on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Stan Against Evil,” the action-horror-comedy mashup that isn’t “Ash vs Evil Dead,” returns for a second season. With John C. McGinley. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

THURSDAY

“The Big Bang Theory” moves back to Thursdays, accompanied by its spinoff “Young Sheldon.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

The Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom “Mom” returns for another season. Likewise, “Life in Pieces.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

If you have to ask, etc., on a new season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” 9 p.m. Bravo

The home-makeover show “Flip or Flop” begets yet another spin-off, the Texas-set “Flip or Flop Ft. Worth.” With married flippers and military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams. 9 p.m. HGTV

Host Don Wildman is in search of even more “Mysteries at the Museum” as this series returns for yet another season. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) heads a “S.W.A.T.” team in this reboot of the 1970s cop drama with the super-cool theme song. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

A domestic servant in 19th-century Canadais convicted of murders most foul in a six-part adaptation of the Margaret Atwood historical novel “Alias Grace.” With Sarah Gadon, Kerr Logan and Anna Paquin. Any time, Netflix

The show must go on when Kevin Kline, Kate Burton and Cobie Smulders star in a revival of Noël Coward’s classic farce “Present Laughter” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A new installment of “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” recalls the 2013 shooting rampage by a lone gunman that ended on the campus of Santa Monica College. 9 p.m. Showtime

Investigators seek a notorious Colombian drug lord’s long-lost loot in the new unscripted series “Finding Escobar’s Millions.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The new special “Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays” finds the stand-up comic cracking wise about family matters in front of a hometown crowd in St. Louis, Mo. 10 p.m. Showtime

Phoenix is up first on the Season 2 premiere of the standup-comedy showcase “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and noted Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David hosts an all-new “Saturday Night Live.” Miley Cyrus is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC