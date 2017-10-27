TV This Week, Oct. 29-Nov. 4: 'Get Out,' 'Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive' and more

SUNDAY
The “2017 World Series” continues with a Game 5 matchup between the Houston Astros and your Los Angeles Dodgers. 5 p.m. Fox; also Tue.-Wed., if necessary
They’re done doin’ the dirty down on “The Deuce” as this gritty drama set in 1970s NYC ends its first season. With James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 9 p.m. HBO
Here be witches in the documentary-style 1922 silent film “Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages.” 9 p.m. TCM
Photographer David Bellemere specializes in snapping pics of female models in their birthday suits, and he’s profiled in the new documentary “Nude.” 10 p.m. Starz
Filmmaker and comic-book fan Kevin Smith is Neil deGrasse Tyson’s guest on a new episode of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
MONDAY
O sole mio! Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs on the premiere of the imported concert series “Tonight at the London Palladium.” 8 p.m. AXS TV
Here be more witches as a 24-hours-and-then-some marathon of the spooky 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus” gets underway. With Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler are back behind the counter of “Superior Donuts” as this Chicago-set sitcom returns for its sophomore season. Katey Sagal also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Once upon a midnight dreary: “American Masters” presents “Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive,” a new docudrama featuring “American Horror Story’s” Dennis O’Hare as the gifted but tormented 19th-century poet and author. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States” is a new stand-up comedy special featuring the shaggy-haired former “30 Rock” costar and at least one of his vast collection of trucker’s hats. Any time, Netflix
A special episode of “The Voice” looks back at memorable moments from the season so far. “American Idol’s” Kelly Clarkson guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd — now they’d make a cute couple — learn about their respective family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots.” John Turturro is also featured. 8 p.m. KOCE
Capt. Raydor (Mary McDonnell) and her squad are back on the case for a sixth season of the procedural drama “Major Crimes.” 9 p.m. TNT
WEDNESDAY
Author and naturalist Helen Macdonald tells why she’s still enraptured by raptors in “H Is for Hawk: A New Chapter” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Here comes the story of the “Killer Hurricanes,” the Great Hurricane of 1780 in particular, in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Today’s gorgeous ladies of wrestling are back in action in new episodes of the reality series “Total Divas.” 9 p.m. E!
The two-part exposé “Putin’s Revenge” concludes on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE
“Stan Against Evil,” the action-horror-comedy mashup that isn’t “Ash vs Evil Dead,” returns for a second season. With John C. McGinley. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
“The Big Bang Theory” moves back to Thursdays, accompanied by its spinoff “Young Sheldon.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom “Mom” returns for another season. Likewise, “Life in Pieces.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
If you have to ask, etc., on a new season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” 9 p.m. Bravo
The home-makeover show “Flip or Flop” begets yet another spin-off, the Texas-set “Flip or Flop Ft. Worth.” With married flippers and military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams. 9 p.m. HGTV
Host Don Wildman is in search of even more “Mysteries at the Museum” as this series returns for yet another season. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) heads a “S.W.A.T.” team in this reboot of the 1970s cop drama with the super-cool theme song. 10 p.m. CBS
FRIDAY
A domestic servant in 19th-century Canadais convicted of murders most foul in a six-part adaptation of the Margaret Atwood historical novel “Alias Grace.” With Sarah Gadon, Kerr Logan and Anna Paquin. Any time, Netflix
The show must go on when Kevin Kline, Kate Burton and Cobie Smulders star in a revival of Noël Coward’s classic farce “Present Laughter” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A new installment of “Active Shooter: America Under Fire” recalls the 2013 shooting rampage by a lone gunman that ended on the campus of Santa Monica College. 9 p.m. Showtime
Investigators seek a notorious Colombian drug lord’s long-lost loot in the new unscripted series “Finding Escobar’s Millions.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The new special “Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays” finds the stand-up comic cracking wise about family matters in front of a hometown crowd in St. Louis, Mo. 10 p.m. Showtime
Phoenix is up first on the Season 2 premiere of the standup-comedy showcase “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and noted Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David hosts an all-new “Saturday Night Live.” Miley Cyrus is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Hallmark and chill with the new holiday romance “Christmas Festival of Ice.” Taylor Cole stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
An African American man meets his white girlfriend’s family for the first time, then it all goes south from there, in first-time filmmaker Jordan Peele’s chilling 2017 horror tale/social parable “Get Out.” Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. 8 and 11:15 p.m. HBO
“Scorpion’s” Katharine McPhee portrays “The Lost Wife of Robert Durst,” the former spouse of the infamous real-estate heir, last seen alive in 1982, in this new fact-based mystery drama. With Daniel Gillies. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Country music star Miranda Lambert pays a return visit to “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
