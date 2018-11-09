TV This Week, Nov. 11-17: 'Nature,' 'Narcos' and more

SUNDAY
The final installment of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” finds the late celebrity chef and world traveler revisiting his old stomping grounds on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. 6 and 9:15 p.m. CNN
Brooke D’Orsay and “When Calls the Heart’s” Daniel Lissing hook up for the holidays in the new TV movie “Christmas in Love.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A neighborhood watch volunteer watches one single mom a little too closely in the new thriller “Seduced by My Neighbor.” With Andrea Bogart and Trevor St. John. 8 p.m. Lifetime
President Obama’s better half revisits her childhood home on the South Side of Chicago when she’s interviewed in the new “20/20” special “Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey with Robin Roberts.” 9 p.m. ABC
E! plus the People’s Choice Awards equals the “E! People’s Choice Awards.” Performers include John Legend and Rita Ora. 9 p.m. E!; also, Bravo, Syfy, USA
Kims Il-sung, Jong-il and Jong-un are profiled in the two-part docu-special “Inside North Korea’s Dynasty.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel; concludes next Sun., Nov. 18
After five seasons, the post-apocalyptic action drama “The Last Ship” cruises to a conclusion. With Eric Dane. 9 p.m. TNT
The aforementioned Robin Roberts puts some of country music’s biggest stars in the spotlight in the new special “Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts.” 10 p.m. ABC
A straight British woman switches teams with mixed results in the seven-episode Britcom “Sally4Ever.” With Catherine Shepherd and Julia Davis. 10:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
Going once… Filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn looks at who’s making big bank in the world of contemporary art in the new documentary “The Price of Everything.” 8 p.m. HBO
The docu-series/sci-fi drama mashup “Mars” returns with a peak inside Elon Musk’s SpaceX followed by the Season 2 premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Unsuitable for sensitive viewers: “The Cleaners” are the outsourced censors who scrub questionable content from social media in this new documentary on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
“The Amazing Race’s” Phil Keoghan takes over hosting duties on the return of “Explorer.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The fifth-season premiere of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s chat show “StarTalk” includes an interview with the late Anthony Bourdain. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TUESDAY
Two Vietnam veterans return to that Southeast Asian nation on a mission of gratitude on the season premiere of “We’ll Meet Again.” Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
The sitcom “black-ish” hits the 100-episode mark with a half-hour celebrating the influence and artistry of the late, great music icon Prince. With Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. 9 p.m. ABC
The historical series “Native America” concludes with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
A special two-hour installment of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” find the actress and activist speaking with former members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. 9 p.m. A&E
“The Family Business” isn’t exactly on the up and up in this new eight-part crime drama. With Ernie Hudson and Armand Assante. 9 p.m. BET
The treasure-seeking series “The Curse of Oak Island” is back for a sixth season. 9 p.m. History Channel
It don’t mean a thang if it ain’t got that twang: Shania Twain, Travis Tritt and others mentor aspiring artists in the new reality competition “Real Country.” 10 p.m. USA
WEDNESDAY
Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic: Would-be colonists find themselves lost in space in the new sci-fi series “Origin.” With Tom Felton and Natalia Tena. Any time, YouTube
Country cuties Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood reunite to cohost “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” in Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC
Singer Joss Stone guest stars on a new episode of the music biz drama “Empire.” 8 p.m. Fox
They’re bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and just plain nuts about nuts in the new episode “A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Nova” retells the tale of the young soccer players and their coach who became trapped in a flooded cave system in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand, this past summer in the new episode “Thai Cave Rescue.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“London is drowning and I… live by the river!” The British capital’s clash with climate change is surveyed on a new installment of “Sinking Cities.” 10 p.m. KOCE
It’s the end of “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” as we know as the latest iteration of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series concludes. 10 p.m. FX
THURSDAY
No shoes, no shirt, problems: Jeff Daniels and Alan Alda lend their voices to “The Emperor’s Newest Clothes,” a kid-friendly animated musical based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fable. 6 p.m. HBO
“Grey’s Anatomy” gets hit by a windstorm so big — how big is it? — it’s so big it makes a crossover appearance on a new episode of the “Grey’s” spin-off “Station 19.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
The new docu-special “JFK: The Lost Assassination Tapes” uses news reports to reconstruct the events that dark day in Dallas in November 1963. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
Go West, young men: The Coen brothers string together a half-dozen frontier-era tales for their latest romp, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” With James Franco, Brendon Gleeson, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, Tom Waits and Tim Blake Nelson. Any time, Netflix
Writer, director and star Desiree Akhavan learns you can have it both ways, but you might not want to, in the imported comedy series “The Bisexual.” Any time, Hulu
Typecasting, much? Oscar winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin play two cranky, aging Hollywood types in the new eight-part comedy series “The Kominsky Method.” Any time, Netflix
Michael Peña is undercover DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Diego Luna is Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo as the fact-based drama “Narcos” launches a fourth season. Any time, Netflix
Her highness: Vanessa Hudgens plays a royal who swaps lives with a humble Chicago baker (also Hudgens) in the new holiday comedy “The Princess Switch.” Any time, Netflix
It’s hard out here for an ex-zombie in the allegorical 2017 horror drama “The Cured.” With Ellen Page and Sam Keeley. 8 p.m. Showtime
Two twisted teens plot to off one’s abusive stepdad in the 2017 black comedy “Thoroughbreds.” With Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
“Great Performances” presents “John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway,” a behind-the-scenes look at the actor-comic’s most recent one-man show, “Latin History for Morons.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Thankyouverymuch: “American Idol’s” Kellie Pickler finds romance when she spends “Christmas at Graceland” in this new holiday tale. With Wes Brown. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
It’s Jaegers vs. Kaiju, round 2, in the 2018 sci-fi sequel “Pacific Rim Uprising.” With “Star Wars’ ” John Boyega. 8 p.m. HBO
The two-night docu-special “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle” recalls cult leader Jim Jones, the Peoples Temple and the shocking mass murder/suicide that took place at the group’s compound in Guyana in 1978. 9 p.m. SundanceTV; concludes next Sun., Nov. 18
R&B star Janelle Monae performs on a new episode of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 11 - 17, 2018, in PDF format