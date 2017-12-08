TV This Week, Dec. 10-16: 'Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas' and more

SUNDAY

See how they’re decking the halls at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the new special “White House Christmas 2017.” 6 p.m. HGTV

A shop owner and a developer learn the value of “Sharing Christmas” in this new holiday romance. With Ellen Hollman and Bobby Campo. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Scandal’s” Scott Foley portrays Capt. Jeffrey McDonald, convicted in the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and their two daughters, in the new docudrama “Final Vision.” 8 p.m. Investigation Discovery

The romantic fantasy drama “Outlander” ends its third season. With Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 8 p.m. Starz

Twenty years later, the cast of a high-school production of the Steven Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” is back for an “Encore!” in this new special. 10 p.m. ABC

Seasonal shenanigans abound in “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition.” 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

Filmmaker James Redford surveys what’s new in the renewable-energy game in the new documentary “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution.” 8 p.m. HBO

George Foreman, Henry Winkler, Terry Bradshaw and William Shatner go gallivanting around the globe once again in a second season of the reality series “Better Late Than Never.” 10 p.m. NBC

Get up close and personal with auto racing’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., the next gent who’ll be doling out the roses, on a special episode of “The Bachelor.” 10 p.m. ABC

The new Werner Herzog-produced documentary “A Gray State” examines the curious case of an Iraq War veteran turned conspiracy theorist and would-be filmmaker. 10 p.m. A&E

TUESDAY

The funny fellow behind “Freaks and Geeks” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” gets back to his stand-up comedy roots in the new special “Judd Apatow: The Return.” Any time, Netflix

And now, a word from our sponsors: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host the new special “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017.” 8 p.m. KTLA

Daytime TV’s Dr. Phil, journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Questlove from the Roots explore their respective family histories with Henry Louis Gates Jr. on a new “Finding Your Roots.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The star-studded special “Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas” finds the pop star getting into the holiday spirit with guests including Blake Shelton, “Family Guy’s” Seth MacFarlane, comic Chelsea Handler, singer Ne-Yo and “Community’s” Ken Jeong. 9 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

Ssh! “The Librarians” are back in a fourth season of this fantasy drama. With Rebecca Romijn, John Larroquette and Noah Wyle. 8 p.m. TNT

“Will & Grace’s” Eric McCormack and Debra Messing host the “Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special” featuring memorable moments from awards ceremonies past. 9 p.m. NBC

This just in, “The Fake News With Ted Nelms” is a new special spoofing today’s fractured and fractious media landscape. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” logs out of its third season. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Taylor Swift takes the stage as part of the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017.” The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and Niall Horan also perform. 8 p.m. KTLA

Steve Harvey hosts a special Christmas edition of the long-running musical showcase “Showtime at the Apollo.” Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX perform. 8 p.m. Fox

Pro wrestling’s finest salute America’s best in this year’s “WWE Tribute to the Troops.” From San Diego. 8 p.m. USA

“Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson is once again hostess with the mostest for “Taraji’s White Hot Holidays.” With Fergie, DJ Khaled, Chaka Khan, Salt-N-Pepa and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. 9 p.m. Fox

FRIDAY

And… action! Jean-Claude Van Damme sends up his tough-guy image in the new comedy series “Jean-Claude Van Johnson.” Any time, Amazon

Filmmaker Errol Morris mixes drama and documentary to tell the twisted tale of the CIA’s experiments in LSD-fueled mind-control in the new exposé “Wormwood.” Peter Sarsgaard stars. Any time, Netflix

The tinsel’s up in Tinseltown for “The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.” Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Spend “Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir” in this annual holiday special. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new rock-doc “Rush: Time Stand Still” follows the venerable Canadian power trio on the band’s final tour. Paul Rudd narrates. 9 p.m. Showtime

Chef Lidia Bastianich joins forces with veterans turned farmers to prepare a holiday feast on the season premiere of “Lidia Celebrates America.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann hook up for the holidays in the new TV movie “Christmas Next Door.” And Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew W. Walker do likewise in “Snowed Inn Christmas.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel; 8 p.m. Lifetime

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are “Going in Style” in director Zach Braff’s 2017 remake of the 1979 heist comedy. 8 p.m. HBO

Gerard Butler is a corporate headhunter whose son gets diagnosed with cancer in the 2016 drama “A Family Man.” With Gretchen Mol, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Alison Brie. 8 p.m. Starz

“Castle’s” Stana Katic plays an American physician who heads to the Middle East to investigate her brother’s mysterious death in the 2016 thriller “The Rendezvous.” 9 p.m. Showtime

