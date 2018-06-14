ATX Television Festival: A playground for TV producers and TV fans

At a time when there are more shows — past and present — available to consume than ever before, the ATX Television Festival has emerged as a beloved destination for both industry insiders and TV devotees. The annual four-day affair — a mix of screenings, topical panels and cast and crew Q&As — takes place inside a number of air conditioned venues and aims to offer a more intimate, accessible vibe than loyal fans might experience at blockbuster pop culture festivals like Comic-Con International: San Diego or the South by Southwest Festival in Austin.