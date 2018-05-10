The ever-youthful Carol Burnett talks about her show with kids on Netflix

A: I never would have had this if I hadn't had a contract that I signed when I was leaving the Garry Moore Show. I signed a 10-year contract with CBS which would require me doing one special a year and two guest shots. My agent came up with the caveat that within the first five years of the contract, if I wanted to push that button and do a variety show — our variety show — CBS would have to put it on whether they wanted to or not. I signed thinking I'll never be a host. But the last week of the fifth year, my husband and I just bought a house and we're looking at each other, and I said maybe we ought to push that button. So I called … a big mucky muck at CBS ... He said, "You know, Carol, variety is a man's game. It's Sid Caesar. It's Jackie Gleason, it's Milton Berle and Dean Martin. It's not for you gals. He said, "But we've got this great pilot sitcom we'd love you to do called 'Here's Agnes.' Here's Agnes! [makes a goofy face]. I could just see it now."