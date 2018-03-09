'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez no longer a directing virgin

"'Lady Bird' was my exact experience," she says. "I grew up in Chicago. Went to Catholic high school. Parents were poor. Pretended like I was somebody else. Wanted to get the [hell] out of there. Wanted to move to New York. Had a funny, funky relationship with both of my parents. And I just thought to myself: 'I should make my own [damn] movie. I should direct my story. I should make my movies because Greta, what an inspiration, showed it was possible. Go out and do it your damn self and create opportunities for others while you're at it.'"