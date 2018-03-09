Kerry Washington takes the director's chair on 'Scandal'

"There was a little part of me the whole time that was like, 'I am playing the role of director.' Like, 'I am in a little short film called 'Directing' and I'm starring as the director. I remember [director] Paris Barclay saying: you just have to step into the role of leadership and know that people are looking to you. I remember the very first scene on the very first day, I felt like I was trying to jump onto the Acela train. I didn't know how to get on the train, how to get off the train. I was like, 'What is happening right now?' But it happened."