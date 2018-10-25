With Kevin Spacey gone and Trump in the White House, 'House of Cards' finishes its run far from where it started

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal deepened and spread, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey, the show’s lead and executive producer, of making unwanted sexual advances on him when Rapp was a teen in the mid-1980s. Spacey issued a statement that pivoted from an apology for the incident, which he said he couldn't remember, to a declaration that he chooses now to “live as a gay man”— but other accusers would soon come forward. Production on the show shut down. Spacey was fired. And producers were left scrambling to figure out if it was possible to reconfigure the series without its most formidable character. Spacey’s turn as ruthless and corrupt politician Francis “Frank” Underwood had long served as the show’s Machiavellian tour guide into the corrupt underbelly of government — often by speaking directly into the camera to viewers.