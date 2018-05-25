Jane Pauley, so masterful at reinvention, reaches a new level with 'CBS Sunday Morning'

"Everything that happened seemed like a magic carpet to me. I didn't make it happen," she said in her office after a session editing a story on another trailblazing woman, Tina Fey, and her Tony Award-nominated "Mean Girls" musical. "How do you get from the weekend edition of the big news at Channel 8 in Indianapolis, to one year later, almost to the day, when I'm the co-host of 'The Today Show'? I knew that it hadn't been by hard work. I was not particularly ambitious. I couldn't explain it. Therefore, it had to have been an accident."