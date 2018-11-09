'It's been a hard year, not going to lie': Mira Sorvino on 'Startup' and the cost of saying #MeToo

As an undergraduate at Harvard, Sorvino majored in East Asian literature and culture, writing a thesis about racial conflict in China. Although she loved academics, she occasionally auditioned for film roles and sometimes felt conflicted about which path to follow. She was visiting her father in California during summer vacation when she found out, in the same day, that she’d been passed over for parts in “Mystic Pizza” and “Dead Poets Society.” As she did laps in her father’s pool — Sorvino has an uncanny memory for these kinds of details — she went back and forth about what to do next: stay in school or take a semester off to focus on her career. The elder Sorvino had his friend, Warren Beatty, call and tell her to stay in school. She listened.