How do you dress a resurrected icon like Murphy Brown? Very carefully

“I love sitcoms,” Field said from beneath a broad-brimmed red hat, which is exactly the same shade as the sequins on her jeans, as she sat at a small table outside Kaufman Studios in Astoria, Queens. “The actors understand theater, because they are shooting whole scenes, like theater. With one camera, it’s stop and go and stop and then you put it together like a jigsaw puzzle. Five cameras, everything is done on stages. Which means no trucks, no shots in the middle of the night or the middle of winter, no rain, no 6 a.m. calls, no mud… there aren’t very many sitcoms shot in New York. But I love them.”