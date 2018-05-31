'American Woman' is Kyle Richards' love letter to her late mom

I like to write, but it's hard when you have four kids. But I would write sometimes when, you know, everyone was sleeping or whatever. When my mom passed away, I thought, “I really wanna share who she was, because she really was a special and unique woman.” And it took my being a mom and an adult to have that extra appreciation for her. I always appreciated her, you know, but I had perspective as I got older. She's strict, and she could get, you know, a temper sometimes or whatever it was. But as an adult you're like well, yeah, hello, she was raising these kids on her own. She was stressed. She wanted the best for us, and you know, she was doing her best like we all are trying to do. And I just really wanted to share that story once I lost my mom as a, I guess, sort of love letter to her, too. And just inspire other women.