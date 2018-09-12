The fall of Les Moonves, the resurrection of 'Murphy Brown': This fall, TV drama is onscreen and off

Ironic, right, that the return of an old show your mother (or you) watched before the advent of the internet represents change in 2018. But it does for CBS, the most-watched network for over a decade that’s been criticized for dragging its feet on diversity initiatives and ignoring America’s changing demographics. At this time last year, CBS was under fire about the casting of its six new shows — just one, "SWAT," featured a minority lead. None featured a woman in a leading role.