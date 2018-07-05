Sunday Conversation: Lesley Manville discusses her wide-ranging career and new appreciation for TV

Honestly it was the script. If you read a bad script it doesn't matter if it's a female-led piece, with women all over the place; if it's bad, it's bad. You're not going to want to do it. But Moira Buffini’s work as a writer sucked me in. She’s the series creator and she's written lots of the episodes. I also met Coky Giedroyc, who directed the first three episodes of Season 1 and 2, and she's the kind of overseeing director. They didn't have a whole lot of episodes to show me, but the script was enough. And I could see that with Samantha Morton and me and Jessica Brown Findlay at the helm of this — both actresses whose work I’d admired — this could be really good. The ingredients were all there.