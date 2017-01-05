When the world feels dangerous, films showing the human experience are key, directors say

Give one script to five different film directors and the resulting movies will undoubtedly be quite different. So maybe it’s of no surprise that the participants in this year’s Envelope Directors Roundtable were curious and eager to get one another’s perspectives on filmmaking.

The Envelope gathered filmmakers whose work this season made viewers think, feel — and even bop along in their seats. Participating were Barry Jenkins, director of “Moonlight,” a film that chronicles the coming-of-age of a gay black boy in Florida; Jeff Nichols, for the intimate portrait of a marriage that changed history in “Loving”; Kenneth Lonergan, for the harrowing New England-set family drama “Manchester by the Sea”; Damien Chazelle, for the contemporary L.A.-set musical “La La Land”; and Pablo Larraín, for the historical drama “Jackie.”

The five directors came together in downtown Los Angeles recently for a thoughtful conversation that touched on the new era of filmmaking and a film’s role in contentious political climates. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Why did you want to become a director, and who were the filmmakers that were influential for you?

Lonergan: I wanted to be a director first to protect my writing. I’m a playwright and you don’t need to protect your writing when you’re in the theater because everyone’s there to protect the writing. When I had an idea for a film that I really cared about as my own, I wanted to direct it, and then I immediately became interested in directing in and of itself because it’s such a deep art. You suddenly have all these tools at your disposal to tell the story. [With theater] you draw the audience into the room as best you can, and in film, you can draw them into the room, you can draw them outside into the desert, you can take them out into the ocean, you can do all these amazing things.

Nichols: I grew up in Arkansas where there was no film industry. I decided to go to film school but it was really because I didn’t have anything else to do and it wasn’t until I went that I realized, “Oh, this is what it is, this is what the process is.” And fortunately, I liked it. I liked those things that Ken is talking about. I liked choosing lenses and I liked working with these people and writing a movement and seeing it carried through to a visual fruition right in front of you.

Jenkins: I was at Florida State and saw the sign that said Film School so I thought I’d apply and try to get into screenwriting. At that school, you do everything. You have to write and shoot and direct and gaffe and grip and all this stuff. It was one of the best experiences of my life because I had to ask myself: Am I not good at this because I’m poor and I’m black and my mom was a crackhead? Or am I bad at this because I don’t know you need light to expose film? I just took a year off from the program, I took a still photography class, started watching a lot of foreign films — probably too many based on what I do in my movies now. And I came back and I made my first short and it worked. I had proved to myself that it’s not because you’re black and you’re poor and this and that, you just don’t have the knowledge. And if you seek it, you can apply it.

Pablo, is your work informed by other filmmaking?

Larraín: It’s hard to avoid it. I grew up watching movies that just transformed my vision, not just in cinema, in life, and you discover that this — it’s an endless tool and to think about the movies that are here [in this group], they’re very, very different and they’re made with pretty much the same elements, and that’s why it’s so fascinating. Everything is possible and when you have that toy, you just cannot get away from it.

Jenkins: I love that you call it a toy. It should be.

Larraín: It is somehow. We are kids. The only difference is the toy we have.

How much would you say the scripts evolved as you began shooting?

Jenkins: One of my producers freaked out, she was like, “Oh, what are you doing? That’s not in the script.” I was like, “Oh, well, I’m not making the script right now, I’m making what’s in front of me.” Because the script is this thing in my head and it’s on the page, but if I try to conform what’s in front of me to the script, we’re not gonna get something that’s fully lived; that’s just this flesh and blood and passion in it.

Lonergan: I don’t think fast enough on my feet in terms of the writing to change the script too much when I’m shooting it. I like to have it set and done and know that I feel good about it and I might add a few lines here and there while we’re shooting, if I think of a new joke, I might toss it in, but for the most part, I try to stick to the written script and have all the latitude exist within that.

Nichols: I’m more on that side of the couch. I get nervous. I always approached it as, look, I just have to make sure I get what’s here on the page. The guy that wrote this was in a room for years thinking about it, so before I change it — I’m fine changing it, but I want to make sure I know why, because everything kind of has a reason. It can be limiting because sometimes stuff feels too stiff, but other times it gets you through those times where you’re tired and confused and you can just go back to it and say, well, I know I wrote this for a reason. Why? Let’s make sure we understand it.

Ken, you find yourself part of this new era in the film industry — Amazon secured the domestic rights to “Manchester by the Sea” and partnered with a distributor for its release in theaters. What do you all think of these new players? Does it create more opportunities? Is there a downside?

Lonergan: Amazon is doing a very traditional release with my film and with a lot of the movies that they’ve bought. They really want to be distributors, so it’s not going right to the computer, it’s going into movie theaters and they’re doing a platform release. They’re really supporting the film in a really traditional way. I’m glad they’re supporting my film for personal reasons, but also even if it weren’t my film, it’s a film made by people who wanted to make the movie and who cared about the movie. I love and respect bigger movies that have explosions and spaceships in them and I like to go see them, but that’s not the kind of movie [Amazon] is using as their intro to the film distribution business, so, I don’t see where the downside is to have another distributor who’s interested in doing personal movies that we’re all interested in making, and that I think people are really interested in seeing.