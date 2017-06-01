Constance Zimmer teases 'UnReal' premiere date and turning the tables with male contestants

Talk about keeping an audience in suspense: “UnReal” star Constance Zimmer teased that a premiere date for the third season of the Lifetime drama would be … well, revealed sometime this week. At least, she thinks so.

“I’m going to give you guys an exclusive … we should know by this week,” Zimmer said. “We will know by this week. I’m putting it out there.”

If anyone knows how to keep viewers guessing, it’s Zimmer. She’s perfected the art of manipulation and crafting good TV as Quinn, the executive producer of “Everlasting,” the “Bachelor”-like reality show within “UnReal.”

The second season of the drama, which explores the machinations that go into the making of reality TV, featured “Everlasting” casting its first black lead (gee, doesn’t that now sound familiar?) and also saw Quinn relinquishing control—except, not really— of the show to Rachel (Shiri Appleby).

Asked about the power struggle that ensued between Rachel and Quinn, Zimmer says she saw underlying support between women.

“I do believe that Quinn wants [Rachel] to succeed,” Zimmer said when she stopped by The Times’ video studio this week. “But [Quinn] wants [Rachel] to succeed differently than Quinn did…. It might seem like [Quinn’s] not supportive, but it’s just the way that she shows her support is a little complicated.”

Of course, complications also came in other forms in Season 2—particularly in the finale, which ended with news footage at the scene of a car accident that involved a show producer and a contestant (who was an undercover journalist). Both were set on exposing the underbelly of what goes into the making of “Everlasting.”

Zimmer says it will quickly be revealed what happened—“I think we left it to the audience perception… but they’re dead. Let’s just say it… [Quinn] had nothing to do with it, by the way,” Zimmer is quick to point out.

The third season of “UnReal,” in which Zimmer makes her directorial debut, makes way for the first female suitor on “Everlasting.” A change that Zimmer rather enjoyed.

“It was very different,” she said. “ Very cool. I really like exploiting men. Did I say that out loud? It was fun to watch men feel what that feels like and to be completely kind of taken by surprise by it. As women, we’re kind of, unfortunately, used to it by now. “

Check out the full conversation below:

