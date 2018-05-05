'American Idol' reboot gets a second season

Get ready for more "American Idol."
ABC's revival of the singing competition has been renewed for a second season. Also returning are judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest.
The "American Idol" reboot, which had been off-air for just two years after a 15-season run on Fox, premiered March 11 and has found a following on ABC. The network said the show has been one of its top broadcast series for adults ages 18 to 49, drawing an average of 9.3 million viewers, including delayed viewing.
The original show was wildly popular, sparking the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Fantasia and others.
Besides the judges, not much has changed since the original "American Idol" aired. The show follows the same format, casting singers from across the country to compete in front of Perry, Richie and Bryan, with viewers getting a chance to vote for their favorites. Unlike the Fox series, the ABC version allows viewers on both coasts to vote at the same time on live shows.
"Our new judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have brought huge credibility, energy and fun to the show this year, and we are so excited to continue the journey with Ryan Seacrest at the helm in the search for the next superstar," said "American Idol" showrunner and executive producer Trish Kinane in a statement.
