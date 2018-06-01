'Sex and the City' turns 20: How the HBO series revolutionized TV and dating forever

Bicks, who noted that much of the writing staff remains in contact, recalled, “Every day we’d have bad dates and come in and be like, ‘OK, it was a bad date, but this could be an amazing story.’ Which really made, by the way, dating a lot more fun. It doesn’t go unnoticed by all of us that none of us ended up in true, final relationships until we were done with the show. Because you can’t walk in every day and analyze your relationship and have it work. It was too much of a microscope for any of us.​​​​​​”