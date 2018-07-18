The idiosyncratic synergy of Thomas Adès and Beethoven at the Hollywood Bowl

The emotions are big, too. The faint opening is scintillatingly soft; the eruptions that follow are frightful; the dreamy middle section is all orchestral cream; the ending is rapture writ large. At the Bowl, all of it was necessarily writ large, the loudspeakers creating an expansive sound field. Some nuance may have been lost, but maintaining audience attention was gained. Despite having to master this with far less rehearsal time than the last go around, the L.A. Phil was impressive.