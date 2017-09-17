If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Popcorn and wine at an Emmys' commercial break, just like at home
|Yvonne Villarreal
It's the kind of sight that would please Olivia Pope of "Scandal": Stars munching on popcorn and sipping wine.
When the Emmys broadcast cuts to a commercial break, the concession area inside the Microsoft Theater is overrun with people — like "The Crown's" Matt Smith — buying popcorn, pretzels, hot dogs and a variety of libations.