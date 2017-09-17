TELEVISION
Emmys 2017: Live updates
'The Handmaid's Tale' wins Emmy for drama series
If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.

Winners

Elisabeth Moss wins Emmy for lead actress in a drama

Los Angeles Times Staff
Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama.

The other nominees were:

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Latest updates

