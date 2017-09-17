Flashback: Remember when 'Grease: Live' drank Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'?

Awards shows are notorious for not recognizing greatness in its midst, which is why HBO’s “The Wire” has no Emmys and “Citizen Kane” didn’t win the best picture Oscar.

So it’s not a complete surprise that the 2016 Emmy Awards featured an upset that makes sense on the outside, but may prove ridiculous in years to come.

In April 2016, Beyoncé released the visual album “Lemonade” with an accompanying 60-minute film that aired on HBO. The film was greeted with a wave of think pieces and accolades and would nab four Emmy nominations, including a nomination for directing.

But “Lemonade” wouldn’t win any Emmys and Beyoncé – herself nominated for direction of the film, along with Kahlil Joseph – would ultimately be defeated by a far more populist choice.

In January 2016, Fox aired “Grease: Live,” a peppy remake of the 1978 musical that drew more than 12 million viewers and favorable reviews, compared with the 787,000 people who watched “Lemonade” on HBO.

It’s possible Emmy voters wanted to reward “Grease: Live” for its widespread appeal. It’s possible that they saw the live directorial efforts of Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski as a superior feat. It’s possible they just liked “Grease” better than “Lemonade.”

But for all those possibilities it seems likely that history will not look kindly upon the Emmys denying Queen Bey an Emmy and neglecting to recognize one of the landmark displays of creative expression of the decade.