The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Here's how 'Handmaid's Tale' writer-producer and double winner Bruce Miller got ready for the Emmys
Before he became a double Emmy winner-- for both drama series and writing for a drama series-- and before he helped Hulu make streaming TV history, "The Handmaid's Tale" producer spent Emmy morning, well, watching television.
"I sat with my daughter and watched 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,'" Bruce Miller said when we asked him on the red carpet about his Emmy pre-game.
Gee, maybe there is something to be said about the power of strong female characters, Hollywood.
Praise be.