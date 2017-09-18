Here's how 'Handmaid's Tale' writer-producer and double winner Bruce Miller got ready for the Emmys

Before he became a double Emmy winner-- for both drama series and writing for a drama series-- and before he helped Hulu make streaming TV history, "The Handmaid's Tale" producer spent Emmy morning, well, watching television.

"I sat with my daughter and watched 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,'" Bruce Miller said when we asked him on the red carpet about his Emmy pre-game.

Gee, maybe there is something to be said about the power of strong female characters, Hollywood.

Praise be.