Here's what got bleeped out from Elisabeth Moss' acceptance speech

The 2017 Emmy Awards did not use its tape-delay much but it definitely had a moment during Elisabeth Moss' acceptance speech for lead actress in a drama series.

After going through a laundry list of people who have supported her over her years in the industry – Moss has been acting since she was 8 – she made a point to single out her mother.

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress then credited her mother with teaching her that, "You can be kind and a [f-word] badass."

Though audiences at home didn't hear the message due to censors, it's a sentiment worth sharing.

[Bleep] yes, Lizzie Moss.