The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waith made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Here's what got bleeped out from Elisabeth Moss' acceptance speech
|Libby Hill
The 2017 Emmy Awards did not use its tape-delay much but it definitely had a moment during Elisabeth Moss' acceptance speech for lead actress in a drama series.
After going through a laundry list of people who have supported her over her years in the industry – Moss has been acting since she was 8 – she made a point to single out her mother.
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress then credited her mother with teaching her that, "You can be kind and a [f-word] badass."
Though audiences at home didn't hear the message due to censors, it's a sentiment worth sharing.
[Bleep] yes, Lizzie Moss.