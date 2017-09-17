If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
One person who probably wasn't excited about Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo: Melissa McCarthy
|Tracy Brown
Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue at the 2017 Emmy Awards much to the disbelief of those in attendance at the ceremony.
As the camera cut to various celebrities' shocked faces, as the former White House press secretary took the stage, perhaps the most surprised person in the room was Melissa McCarthy.
McCarthy, who won the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series, made a lasting mark this year for her Spicer impersonation on "Saturday Night Live."
Spicer's appearance flies in the face of McCarthy's insistence that the former White House press secretary does not get to be a part of the jokes.
That’s not your joke to make.
In a previous interview McCarthy told The Times that she did not appreciate Spicer referencing her "SNL" sketches by using a moving podium during actual press conferences.
“That’s the part I didn’t like,” McCarthy said. “I was like, ‘No! It’s not us’ [gesturing to two people] making that joke, it’s we’re making that joke.
“I had a moment of fear about that when he was like, ‘Don’t make me move the podium.’ I thought, 'No, that’s not your joke to make,'” she explained.