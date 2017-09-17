One person who probably wasn't excited about Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo: Melissa McCarthy

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance during Stephen Colbert's opening monologue at the 2017 Emmy Awards much to the disbelief of those in attendance at the ceremony.

As the camera cut to various celebrities' shocked faces, as the former White House press secretary took the stage, perhaps the most surprised person in the room was Melissa McCarthy.

McCarthy, who won the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series, made a lasting mark this year for her Spicer impersonation on "Saturday Night Live."

Spicer's appearance flies in the face of McCarthy's insistence that the former White House press secretary does not get to be a part of the jokes.