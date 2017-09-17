Nicole Kidman wins Emmy for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie

Nicole Kidman of “Big Little Lies” wins the Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie.

The other nominees were:

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

