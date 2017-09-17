If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Nicole Kidman wins Emmy for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Nicole Kidman of “Big Little Lies” wins the Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie.
The other nominees were:
Carrie Coon, “Fargo”
Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”