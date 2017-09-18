See Stephen Colbert take aim at President Trump, Bill Maher and more in his Emmys monologue

Stephen Colbert came locked and loaded for his monologue at last night's Emmy Awards ceremony, and had plenty of targets in his sights.

The host of "The Late Show" was nothing if not consistent, mocking President Trump throughout his opening remarks, just as he typically does nightly on his show.

But the joke may have ultimately been on Colbert himself, with his introduction of Sean Spicer in a painfully unfunny gag about crowd size that left a bad taste in the mouths of many.

To see Colbert's remarks in full — including a sick burn on Bill Maher — check out the video above. Read all about the highlights of Colbert's Emmys opening salvo here.