If we're living in an era of "Peak TV," than this weekend's Emmy awards promise to be a trip to the summit. With a nominee list packed with talent, including multiple nods for "Big Little Lies," "Feud," and "The Handmaid's Tale" we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women this Sunday night. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
The complete list of Emmy nominations
|Los Angeles Times Staff
In the run-up to tonight's Emmy Awards, "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" lead the nominations with 22 nods apiece. It’s the most nominations the long-running NBC late-night sketch show has ever received in a single season. "SNL" also broke its own record for the most nominations for any program with 231 total.
The Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies held in Los Angeles over the weekend revealed the winners in several categories that don’t make it to air on the prime-time Emmy awards, with HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “SNL” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” each taking home five awards.
The remaining winners will be revealed on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
