The complete list of Emmy nominations

In the run-up to tonight's Emmy Awards, "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" lead the nominations with 22 nods apiece. It’s the most nominations the long-running NBC late-night sketch show has ever received in a single season. "SNL" also broke its own record for the most nominations for any program with 231 total.



The Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies held in Los Angeles over the weekend revealed the winners in several categories that don’t make it to air on the prime-time Emmy awards, with HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “SNL” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” each taking home five awards.



The remaining winners will be revealed on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.



Here's the complete list of nominees >>