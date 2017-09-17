Jermaine Fowler of CBS' "Superior Donuts" is grabbing some of the Emmys spotlight with his announcing. His voice-over is more improvisational than awards show viewers usually hear.

Deadline reported Saturday that that was part of the plan: "It was Fowler’s extensive experience performing in front of a live audience as a standup comedian (in addition to being one of CBS’ leading men) that made him the network’s choice for the job."

On Twitter, reviews were mixed.