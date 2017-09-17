If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Who's that announcing the presenters and winners? It's Jermaine Fowler of 'Superior Donuts'
|Matt Ballinger
Jermaine Fowler of CBS' "Superior Donuts" is grabbing some of the Emmys spotlight with his announcing. His voice-over is more improvisational than awards show viewers usually hear.
Deadline reported Saturday that that was part of the plan: "It was Fowler’s extensive experience performing in front of a live audience as a standup comedian (in addition to being one of CBS’ leading men) that made him the network’s choice for the job."
On Twitter, reviews were mixed.
Fowler plays Franco Wicks on "Superior Donuts," whose second season begins next month. He has also worked on "Bojack Horseman," "Family Guy" and "Robot Chicken."