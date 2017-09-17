Winter is canceled: Why 'Game of Thrones' is absent from this year's Emmys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones."

Fans and dragons are bound to be pretty disappointed no matter what ends up being the big winner at Sunday night's Emmy ceremony.

"Game of Thrones" was not nominated for any trophies at the 2017 awards shows for one simple reason: It wasn't eligible.

To qualify for the 2017 Emmys, a program had to air episodes between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017. Even though the HBO fantasy behemoth did air four episodes of Season 6, it was already eligible for the 2016 Emmys.

In fact, the show had quite a haul at last year's festivities, taking home 12 awards from 23 nominations.

The lack of "Game of Thrones" eligibility means that a different series will take home the Emmy for drama series, a category the George R.R. Martin adaptation had dominated for two years running.