Catch up on the Golden Globes' 7 must-see moments

The 75th Golden Globes are in the rearview mirror, but a handful of moments are worth remembering, at least for a little while. Whether you missed the broadcast Sunday night or just want to revisit the good stuff, here are seven moments that stood out.

1. James Franco fends off Tommy Wiseau onstage

“The first person I have to thank is the man himself, Tommy Wiseau!" said James Franco, who dragged brother Dave Franco to the stage and also summoned the director of “The Room” after winning actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy. He almost regretted his decision though: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” he said as he stuck out his arm and blocked Wiseau, whom he portrayed in “The Disaster Artist,” from taking the microphone in his stead. (But you can read what Wiseau would have said onstage here.)

2. Oprah Winfrey rallies the troops

3. Elisabeth Moss gets literary

Elisabeth Moss set the bar high early in the ceremony with her acceptance speech for actress in a TV series — drama. The star of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” invoked the words of Margaret Atwood in her message, celebrating the uprising against the marginalization of women. “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print,” Moss said. “We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”

4. Frances McDormand gets bleeped — but not really

Frances McDormand had a lot to say — the “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star said so herself — but not all audiences got to hear all of it. Seemingly random bleep-outs around words like “tectonic shift” marred her victory speech for actress in a motion picture — drama. Looks like it was a technical glitch, though, as her words can be heard above in full. “I'm gonna keep it short, because we’ve been here a long time,” McDormand said before settling into a sassy speech, “and we need some tequila.”

5. Natalie Portman and Barbra Streisand have issues with the directing category

Natalie Portman and Ron Howard present the 2018 Golden Globe for director. Paul Drinkwater / Associated Press

OK, this was actually two moments. “And here are the all-male nominees,” Natalie Portman deadpanned as she (and male director Ron Howard — awkward) presented the directing contenders. Eventual winner Guillermo del Toro’s “whaddya gonna do?” facial expression in response was priceless. And as Barbra Streisand introduced the nominees for best picture — drama, she marveled that she was the only woman in the Globes’ 75-year history to win for directing. “You know… that was 34 years ago,” she said. “Folks, time's up.”

6. Greta Gerwig speaks for ‘Lady Bird’

Normally, when a film wins for motion picture — musical or comedy, a producer does the honors. But after Eli Bush got his hands on the trophy, he ceded the spotlight to the movie’s writer-director. “The only person who should speak for 'Lady Bird' is Greta Gerwig,” Bush said. In her thank-yous, the effusive, breathless Gerwig included her mom, her dad and “the people of Sacramento, who gave me roots and wings and helped me to get where I am today. Just thank you, thank you, thank you!”

7. Seth Meyers scores with a high-stakes monologue

We didn’t forget: The show opened on a high note. Seth Meyers had a lot to lose by hosting Hollywood’s first nationally televised event since the Harvey Weinstein scandal and all that followed it. “By the way,” Meyers said early on, “a special hello to hosts of other upcoming awards shows who are watching me tonight like the first dog they shot into outer space.” (Jimmy Kimmel laughed at that one.) Getting by with a little punch-line assistance from audience members who were not white men, he successfully navigated the monologue minefield.

Times staff writer Libby Hill contributed to this report.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

ALSO

Glenn Whipp's The Gold Standard: Led by Oprah Winfrey, women take center stage at the Golden Globes

Commentary | Oprah, Barbra, Elisabeth, Nicole: Women in black take over the Golden Globes

Beyond wearing black, Hollywood stars discuss how they can improve their industry

Photos: All-black style on the red carpet shows solidarity

Not one man mentioned the #MeToo movement in his acceptance speech