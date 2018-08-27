The young star from 'The Goodbye Girl' remembers the kindness of Neil Simon

Let’s just wallow in the hubris of that kid for a minute. Decades later, I still cringe at the memory. Besides the obvious arrogance of assuming someone who hadn’t yet lived into double digits had something to offer any script, this was a Neil Simon script. Adapted from his hit play. A Neil Simon script wasn’t just a blueprint, it was the whole ride. You sat down, you kept your arms inside the vehicle and you went where it took you.