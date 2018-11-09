'You know how this goes': Kellyanne Conway apparently finds mass shootings predictable

It took less than 40 seconds for the White House spokesperson to address the year’s 307th mass shooting, with its bloody aftermath of “12 or so” dead, 18 wounded, and many more traumatized and frightened. That’s less than half the time, and not even a tenth of the emotion, she used a few moments later when anchor Bill Hemmer asked about the president’s decision to strip CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House press credentials after he refused to surrender a microphone during Wednesday’s press conference. Conway became so visibly agitated — pointing out, among other things, that the microphone “belonged to the federal government” — that Hemmer felt obligated to insert himself into a pause and say, “I’m not here to pick a fight, especially with what’s been happening in California.”