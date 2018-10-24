Busy Philipps and 7 more unexpected late-night TV hosts

After finding success in the U.S. with “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and later “Get Him to the Greek,” the English actor-comedian was tapped to host his own late-night series on FX in 2012. “Brand X with Russell Brand” displayed Brand’s raw take on current events, politics and pop culture, attempting to merge stand-up comedy with celebrity interviews. But while Brand was praised for being hyper-articulate via written interviews and radio, ultimately he was unable to bring all his talents together for a cohesive televised talk show. As Times TV critic Mary McNamara wrote after the show’s premiere, “He doesn't understand how such a show should work. If nothing else, Brand has overestimated his own ability to riff on the news, or rather the audience's interest in his riff.” After two low-rated and poorly reviewed seasons, the series was pulled from FX.