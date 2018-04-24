Meghan Markle has another big wedding day coming

Despite that off-kilter approach, the episode is likely to be among the series' most viewed. It focuses on Ross, a college dropout and former drug dealer who accidentally slips into an interview at one of Manhattan's top law firms, Pearson Specter. After seeing his photographic memory and intelligence in action, attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) hires him on the spot, and for the remainder of the series Ross struggles to keep his nonexistent Harvard Law degree a secret. In the midst of all of this, Ross's relationship with the astute and tenacious paralegal, Zane, is a breath of fresh air.