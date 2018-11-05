A conversation between two Meredith Blakes

A few months ago, a Twitter post with pictures of Meredith Blake declared that “kids today will never know how much we hated this woman.” Hendrix retweeted it with one of her famous lines from the movie: ““I will ship every one of you brats off to Switzerland.” The post went viral and has now been liked more than 750,000 times. “I did no strategizing with this. It's a totally bizarre thing,” she said with a shrug. Whatever mysterious forces account for her character’s newfound popularity, Hendrix is glad that the zeitgeist finally seems to be catching up with her.