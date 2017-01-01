Monday's TV highlights: The Rose Parade, 'A Surrogate's Nightmare' and more

SERIES
The New Celebrity Apprentice Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over as host of this reality competition. This season’s contenders include Carson Kressley, “SNL’s” Jon Lovitz, Boy George, Laila Ali and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Tech salesman Nick Viall from “The Bachelorette” is the latest single guy searching for a love connection amid a bevy of beauties in a new cycle of this reality series; Chris Harrison returns as host. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow This treasure-seeking series rolls into Fort Worth, Texas, to kick off its 20th season. 8 p.m. KOCE
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host a new season of this competition series. 8 p.m. Food Network
Shadowhunters Pandemonium reigns at the Institute in the aftermath of Jace’s (Dominic Sherwood) shocking departure with his villainous father (Alan Van Sprang) in the fantasy drama’s sophomore-season premiere. 8 p.m. Freeform
2 Broke Girls RuPaul guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Kat Dennings-Beth Behrs sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS
Beyond A young man (Burkely Duffield) comes out of a years-long coma and finds he now has special powers in this supernatural drama, which debuts with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:58 p.m. Freeform
Love It or List It Hilary Ford and David Visentin return for a new season of this real estate series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Independent Lens The new documentary “Best and Most Beautiful Things” follows a 20-year-old woman who’s determined to live a full and happy life despite being autistic and legally blind. 10 p.m. KOCE
America’s Next Top Model DJ Khaled schools the contestants on social media branding in this new episode. 10 p.m. MTV, VH1
Booze Traveler Host Jack Maxwell ties one on in Miami in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson chats with soccer star Hope Solo in this new installment. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
SPECIALS
The 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons host local coverage of the annual New Year’s procession in Pasadena, with Olympic athletes Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis sharing grand-marshal duties. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, HGTV
MasterChef Celebrity Showdown Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Cheryl Hines, “Empire’s” Trai Byers and reality stars NeNe and Gregg Leakes take part in this culinary competition, hosted by Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
Hello, My Name Is Doris Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field plays an older woman smitten with a much-younger co-worker (“New Girl’s” Max Greenfield) in this 2016 comedy-drama. 8 p.m. Epix
A Surrogate’s Nightmare “Unforgettable’s” Poppy Montgomery plays a woman who agrees to carry a child for her estranged sister (Emily Tennant) in this new made-for-cable thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; prison opera. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith and nutritionist Keri Glassman; co-host Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Common. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyra Banks; Jeffrey Donovan; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Magician Mat Franco; TV producer Lee Daniels (“Star”); opera singer Ryan Speedo Green. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Julianne Moore; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ricky Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Rita Ora. 3 p.m. KCOP
Jimmy Kimmel Live Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”). (N) 10 and 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. 11 p.m. KOCE
Conan TJ Miller; the Sugar Hill Gang performs. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Arnold Schwarzenegger; Elle Fanning; Childish Gambino performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Franco; Michael Stipe; comic Gad Elmaleh. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Shaquille O’Neal; Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”); Miranda Lambert performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rebecca Hall; Broncho performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football Western Michigan meets Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl, the USC Trojans take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl, and Auburn battles Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. 10 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. ESPN
