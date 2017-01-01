Monday's TV highlights: The Rose Parade, 'A Surrogate's Nightmare' and more

SERIES

The New Celebrity Apprentice Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over as host of this reality competition. This season’s contenders include Carson Kressley, “SNL’s” Jon Lovitz, Boy George, Laila Ali and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Tech salesman Nick Viall from “The Bachelorette” is the latest single guy searching for a love connection amid a bevy of beauties in a new cycle of this reality series; Chris Harrison returns as host. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow This treasure-seeking series rolls into Fort Worth, Texas, to kick off its 20th season. 8 p.m. KOCE

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host a new season of this competition series. 8 p.m. Food Network

Shadowhunters Pandemonium reigns at the Institute in the aftermath of Jace’s (Dominic Sherwood) shocking departure with his villainous father (Alan Van Sprang) in the fantasy drama’s sophomore-season premiere. 8 p.m. Freeform

2 Broke Girls RuPaul guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Kat Dennings-Beth Behrs sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

Beyond A young man (Burkely Duffield) comes out of a years-long coma and finds he now has special powers in this supernatural drama, which debuts with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:58 p.m. Freeform

Love It or List It Hilary Ford and David Visentin return for a new season of this real estate series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Independent Lens The new documentary “Best and Most Beautiful Things” follows a 20-year-old woman who’s determined to live a full and happy life despite being autistic and legally blind. 10 p.m. KOCE

America’s Next Top Model DJ Khaled schools the contestants on social media branding in this new episode. 10 p.m. MTV, VH1

Booze Traveler Host Jack Maxwell ties one on in Miami in this new episode. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson chats with soccer star Hope Solo in this new installment. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

SPECIALS

The 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons host local coverage of the annual New Year’s procession in Pasadena, with Olympic athletes Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis sharing grand-marshal duties. 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC, HGTV

MasterChef Celebrity Showdown Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Cheryl Hines, “Empire’s” Trai Byers and reality stars NeNe and Gregg Leakes take part in this culinary competition, hosted by Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

MOVIES

Hello, My Name Is Doris Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field plays an older woman smitten with a much-younger co-worker (“New Girl’s” Max Greenfield) in this 2016 comedy-drama. 8 p.m. Epix

A Surrogate’s Nightmare “Unforgettable’s” Poppy Montgomery plays a woman who agrees to carry a child for her estranged sister (Emily Tennant) in this new made-for-cable thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; prison opera. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith and nutritionist Keri Glassman; co-host Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Common. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyra Banks; Jeffrey Donovan; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Magician Mat Franco; TV producer Lee Daniels (“Star”); opera singer Ryan Speedo Green. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Julianne Moore; Maroon 5 performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ricky Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Rita Ora. 3 p.m. KCOP

Jimmy Kimmel Live Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”). (N) 10 and 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan TJ Miller; the Sugar Hill Gang performs. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Arnold Schwarzenegger; Elle Fanning; Childish Gambino performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Franco; Michael Stipe; comic Gad Elmaleh. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS