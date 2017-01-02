Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bones,' 'Frontline' and more

SERIES

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors Viola Davis and Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman and Casey Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey and Jeff Bridges are among the celebrities pairing off to discuss their craft in the return of this awards-season series. 7 p.m. KOCE

NCIS Reeves (Duane Henry) goes undercover to flush out a businessman who’s profiting off terrorism in this new episode of the hit action drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall After a few sneak peeks, this high-stakes trivia challenge hosted by “The Nerdist’s” Chris Hardwick makes its official debut. 8 p.m. NBC

New Girl Megan Fox reprises her recurring role in a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox

American Masters The series’ 31st season opens with a profile of Sidney Lumet, the late, great director of such classic American films as “12 Angry Men,” “Serpico,” “Network” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Mick This new sitcom starring Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) moves into its regular time slot. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Bones Picking up where last season’s cliffhanger left off, the forensics drama returns to kick off its 12th and final season; Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz star. 9 p.m. Fox

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Vancouver, Canada, then Budapest, Hungary, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Chicago P.D. “Chicago Fire’s” Taylor Kinney makes a crossover appearance in a new episode of the cop drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “President Trump” charts Donald J. Trump’s career path from real-estate mogul to reality-TV star to president-elect. 10 p.m. KOCE

Hunting Hitler This unscripted series, based on a theory that the Nazi leader faked his own death and escaped from Berlin at the end of World War II, ends its second season. 10 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

Mistress America Greta Gerwig and “Mozart in the Jungle’s” Lola Kirke star in director Noah Baumbach’s kooky 2015 comedy. 8:30 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hilaria Baldwin; Dr. Travis Stork; Chris Messina; Today Food with Nikki Cooper; the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Queen Latifah; Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”); Dr. Wendy Bazilian; co-host Mark Cuban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Anthony Anderson; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Boosting brain health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Vivica A. Fox. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Lifestyle expert Danny Seo; Zoey Deutch; comic Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Reality TV star accused of infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson; Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick”); Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Pam Grier. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Bonnie Raitt. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Louis C.K. 11 p.m. TBS,

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; Tracey Ullman; Stanaj performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oprah Winfrey; Pretty Yende performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Taraji P. Henson; Jovan Adepo (“Fences”); Mike Posner performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC