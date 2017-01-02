Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bones,' 'Frontline' and more

SERIES
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors Viola Davis and Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman and Casey Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey and Jeff Bridges are among the celebrities pairing off to discuss their craft in the return of this awards-season series. 7 p.m. KOCE
NCIS Reeves (Duane Henry) goes undercover to flush out a businessman who’s profiting off terrorism in this new episode of the hit action drama. 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall After a few sneak peeks, this high-stakes trivia challenge hosted by “The Nerdist’s” Chris Hardwick makes its official debut. 8 p.m. NBC
New Girl Megan Fox reprises her recurring role in a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox
American Masters The series’ 31st season opens with a profile of Sidney Lumet, the late, great director of such classic American films as “12 Angry Men,” “Serpico,” “Network” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The Mick This new sitcom starring Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) moves into its regular time slot. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Bones Picking up where last season’s cliffhanger left off, the forensics drama returns to kick off its 12th and final season; Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz star. 9 p.m. Fox
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Vancouver, Canada, then Budapest, Hungary, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Chicago P.D. “Chicago Fire’s” Taylor Kinney makes a crossover appearance in a new episode of the cop drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “President Trump” charts Donald J. Trump’s career path from real-estate mogul to reality-TV star to president-elect. 10 p.m. KOCE
Hunting Hitler This unscripted series, based on a theory that the Nazi leader faked his own death and escaped from Berlin at the end of World War II, ends its second season. 10 p.m. History Channel
MOVIES
Mistress America Greta Gerwig and “Mozart in the Jungle’s” Lola Kirke star in director Noah Baumbach’s kooky 2015 comedy. 8:30 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hilaria Baldwin; Dr. Travis Stork; Chris Messina; Today Food with Nikki Cooper; the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Queen Latifah; Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”); Dr. Wendy Bazilian; co-host Mark Cuban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Anthony Anderson; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Boosting brain health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Vivica A. Fox. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Lifestyle expert Danny Seo; Zoey Deutch; comic Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Reality TV star accused of infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson; Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick”); Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Pam Grier. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Bonnie Raitt. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Louis C.K. 11 p.m. TBS,
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; Tracey Ullman; Stanaj performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oprah Winfrey; Pretty Yende performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Taraji P. Henson; Jovan Adepo (“Fences”); Mike Posner performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Milo Ventimiglia; Janelle Monáe; James Arthur performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Casey Affleck; Rebecca Romijn; Michael Che. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ryan Phillippe; Guided by Voices performs. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
