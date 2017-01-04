Thursday's TV highlights: 'Nashville,' 'Inside the Actors Studio' and more

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) recall their trip to Texas over the holidays in this new episode; Laurie Metcalf and Pamela Adlon guest star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore This workplace sitcom starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. NBC
The Great American Baking Show It’s all about French pastries in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Guest diners include “The Bernie Mac Show’s” Kellita Smith and “Fringe’s” Jasika Nicole. 8 p.m. Fox
Inside the Actors Studio Viola Davis (“Fences,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) chats with host James Lipton in this new installment. 8 p.m. Bravo
The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) makes a breakthrough in this new episode of the fantasy comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) takes the magazine’s young staffers on a camping trip in this new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom It’s a mini-“West Wing” reunion when that series’ Bradley Whitford guest stars on the Allison Janney sitcom; “MADtv’s” Nicole Sullivan also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Top Chef U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy challenges the contestants to come up with vegetarian variations on comfort-food classics in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Nashville Canceled by ABC after four seasons, this country-music drama starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere returns with new episodes on a new network. 9 p.m. CMT
Project Runway Junior The contestants tackle a challenge inspired by the sport of fencing in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores the real story behind the notorious prison break on Alcatraz Island in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
L.A. Hair This reality series about stylist to the stars Kim Kimble is back for another season. 9 p.m. WE
The Blacklist David Paymer (“The Good Wife”) guest stars on a new episode of the James Spader action drama. 10 p.m. NBC
The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The contestants are schooled in the art of hand-to-hand combat in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel
Portlandia This satirical series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein is back for another season. 10 p.m. IFC
SPECIALS
Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers This new special revisits the siblings’ 1989 slaying of their parents in their Beverly Hills home, as well as the subsequent police investigation and murder trial. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jimmy Fallon; Sienna Miller; “Sesame Street”; Today Food; Vivica A. Fox; ambush makeover; Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas, Sweet Laurel Bakery; Charles Esten performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Betsy Brandt (“Claire in Motion”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Sienna Miller; Hayden Panettiere. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Fashion experts Gretta Monahan and Zanna Roberts Rassi;. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Naomi Campbell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show What the most successful people do when they first wake up. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Carrie Keagan; astrology and decision making. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Keith Carradine. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Attorney jailed for sexual abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Fallon; Janelle Monáe; Pharrell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Erika Girardi (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé A woman freed from slavery in 1859 makes a life for herself. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Naomie Harris. 11 p.m. KOCE, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracy Morgan. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short and Steve Martin; Ruth Negga; Common performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; Alexa Davalos; Whitney performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Emma Stone; Joel Edgerton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Kirsten Dunst; Zoe Saldana. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Kelly Osbourne. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Adria Arjona (“Emerald City”); Peter Bjorn and John perform; author Gotham Chopra. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Jan 1 - 7, 2017 in PDF format