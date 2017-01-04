Thursday's TV highlights: 'Nashville,' 'Inside the Actors Studio' and more

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) recall their trip to Texas over the holidays in this new episode; Laurie Metcalf and Pamela Adlon guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore This workplace sitcom starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. NBC

The Great American Baking Show It’s all about French pastries in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen Guest diners include “The Bernie Mac Show’s” Kellita Smith and “Fringe’s” Jasika Nicole. 8 p.m. Fox

Inside the Actors Studio Viola Davis (“Fences,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) chats with host James Lipton in this new installment. 8 p.m. Bravo

The Good Place Eleanor (Kristen Bell) makes a breakthrough in this new episode of the fantasy comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) takes the magazine’s young staffers on a camping trip in this new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom It’s a mini-“West Wing” reunion when that series’ Bradley Whitford guest stars on the Allison Janney sitcom; “MADtv’s” Nicole Sullivan also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Top Chef U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy challenges the contestants to come up with vegetarian variations on comfort-food classics in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo

Nashville Canceled by ABC after four seasons, this country-music drama starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere returns with new episodes on a new network. 9 p.m. CMT

Project Runway Junior The contestants tackle a challenge inspired by the sport of fencing in this new episode. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores the real story behind the notorious prison break on Alcatraz Island in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

L.A. Hair This reality series about stylist to the stars Kim Kimble is back for another season. 9 p.m. WE

The Blacklist David Paymer (“The Good Wife”) guest stars on a new episode of the James Spader action drama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The contestants are schooled in the art of hand-to-hand combat in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel

Portlandia This satirical series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein is back for another season. 10 p.m. IFC

SPECIALS

Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers This new special revisits the siblings’ 1989 slaying of their parents in their Beverly Hills home, as well as the subsequent police investigation and murder trial. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jimmy Fallon; Sienna Miller; “Sesame Street”; Today Food; Vivica A. Fox; ambush makeover; Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas, Sweet Laurel Bakery; Charles Esten performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Betsy Brandt (“Claire in Motion”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Sienna Miller; Hayden Panettiere. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Fashion experts Gretta Monahan and Zanna Roberts Rassi;. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Naomi Campbell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show What the most successful people do when they first wake up. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Carrie Keagan; astrology and decision making. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Keith Carradine. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Attorney jailed for sexual abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Fallon; Janelle Monáe; Pharrell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Erika Girardi (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé A woman freed from slavery in 1859 makes a life for herself. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Naomie Harris. 11 p.m. KOCE, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tracy Morgan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short and Steve Martin; Ruth Negga; Common performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; Alexa Davalos; Whitney performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Emma Stone; Joel Edgerton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC