Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Love on the Slopes' and more

SERIES

MythBusters In a new episode titled “Star Wars: Myths From a Galaxy Far Away,” the team tests whether Luke really could swing himself and Princess Leia across a chasm with only his belt-rigged grappling hook, whether an Ewok log swing could crush an Imperial Chicken Walker, and whether Luke could survive in a tauntaun’s belly. 7 p.m. Discovery

Say Yes to the Dress Randy is going back to his bridal design roots in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. TLC

Ten Days in the Valley The last two scheduled episodes of this drama series air back-to-back. Kyra Sedgwick wraps up her role as a television producer whose young daughter’s (Abigail Pniowsky) abduction set the story in motion. Erika Christensen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kick Gurry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Josh Randall also star. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Falling Water Tess, Taka and Burton (Lizzie Brocheré, Will Yun Lee and David Ajala) try to move on but get drawn back into the worlds of dreams and dreamers in the season premiere 10 p.m. USA

MOVIES

2001: A Space Odyssey Alec Baldwin hosts, joined by Oscar-winning director William Friedkin in this presentation of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s visionary story. Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood star. 5 p.m. TCM

Everything, Everything This 2017 romantic drama is based on the young adult novel by Nicola Yoon about the relationship that blooms between a bright teenager (Amandla Stenberg) restricted to her home by an immunodeficiency disease and a neighbor (Nick Robinson) who wants to help her. Anika Noni Rose, Ana de la Reguera and Taylor Hickson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A Tale of Two Coreys This new original TV movie chronicles the careers of ’80s teen idols Corey Feldman (played at different ages by Elijah Marcano and Scott Bosely) and Corey Haim (Justin Ellings and Casey Leach), who became fast friends while working together on the 1987 horror comedy “The Lost Boys,” 8 p.m. Lifetime. “Corey Feldman: Moment of Truth,” an hourlong special featuring an in-depth interview with the actor, follows at 10 p.m. Lifetime

Rough Night Lucia Aniello made her feature directorial debut with this 2017 dark comedy that takes place at a wild bachelorette party, where things go bad quickly after a male stripper (Ryan Cooper) is killed accidentally. As the bride-to-be, Scarlett Johansson heads a stellar ensemble cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, Demi Moore and Ty Burrell. 8 p.m. Starz

Love on the Slopes A travel magazine copy editor (Katrina Bowden) who wants a writing gig pitches her boss a story on an extreme sports photographer (Thomas Beaudoin) in this new made-for-TV romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Chuck Liev Schreiber co-wrote and stars in this 2017 biographical sports drama about heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, and his 1975 bout with Muhammad Ali (Pooch Hall) for the world heavyweight title. Elisabeth Moss, Ron Perlman, Naomi Watts, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Rapaport and Jason Jones also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Russia investigation: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Fallout from Michael Wolff’s book: David Axelrod; Mark McKinnon (“The Circus”). Panel: Van Jones; Amanda Carpenter; Jen Psaki; former Trump advisor Michael Caputo. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Greta Gerwig; John Lithgow; Vivian Howard. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Protests in Iran: Thomas Erdbrink, the New York Times; Karim Sadjadpour. Pakistan; North Korea; Israel: Richard Haass; Jane Harman; Dan Senor. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Author Michael Wolff (“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”). Panel: David Brooks, the New York Times; Mark Leibovich, New York Times Magazine; Danielle Pletka; Joy Reid. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC