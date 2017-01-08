Monday's TV highlights: 'Big Fan' and more

SERIES

The New Celebrity Apprentice Chef Rocco DiSpirito, Internet personality Justine Ezarik, and entertainment lawyer Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger — host Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nephew — serve as guest advisors in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl A repeat episode of the action drama kicks off a replay of the recent four-episode crossover event, which continues Tuesday on “The Flash” and Wednesday on“Arrow” before concluding Thursday on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 p.m. KTLA

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers and her squad review the styles and memorable moments from Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. 8 p.m. E!

Shadowhunters Alec and Isabelle (Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia) try to find Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood) before the others do on a new episode of the fantasy drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

Texas Cake House This new reality series focuses on a Texas couple renowned for their remarkable cake creations. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Beyond Holden (Burkely Duffield) seeks to learn more about his new powers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform

The Odd Couple “Cougar Town’s” Busy Philipps guest stars as a woman Felix (Thomas Lennon) picks up in a bar in a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens The new film “Containment” explores the issue of the safe storage of nuclear waste; accompanied by an excerpt from the related documentary “Uranium Drive-in.” 10 p.m. KOCE

People Magazine Investigates This true-crime series’ season finale takes a look back at the case of former Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, convicted for the 1970 murders of his wife and two daughters. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Booze Traveler Host Jack Maxwell bends his elbow down under in Australia in this new installment. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Big Fan Regular folks compete against their favorite stars to answer trivia questions about those stars in this new prime-time game show hosted by Andy Richter. Up first: Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, then Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC

Teen Mom 2 Cast members mark the reality show’s 100th episode with a look back at memorable moments. 10 p.m. MTV

StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson and astronomer Jill Tarter discuss the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

SPECIALS

CNN Town Hall Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appears at an event at George Washington University moderated by Chris Cuomo. 6 p.m. CNN

Showtime at the Apollo Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias, George Lopez and En Vogue are featured in this encore special hosted by Steve Harvey. 8 p.m. Fox

MOVIES

A Perfect Day Tim Robbins, Benicio Del Toro, Olga Kurylenko and Melanie Thierry star in this dark 2015 comedy about aid workers in the Balkans. 7:15 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning The Chainsmokers; journalist Jodi Kantor; entertainment reporter Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Style experts Frankie Grande and Olivia Culpo; Lisa Edelstein; Golden Globes style with Bobbie Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA R&B singer Keith Sweat. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Josh Holloway (“Colony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Firing up the thyroid. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Shemar Moore (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Hayden Panettiere; singer Ro James; the stars of “Texas Cake House.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel; Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kristen Bell; guest co-host Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Common. 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Viggo Mortensen; Brian Posehn. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Kacey Musgraves performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Joel; Josh Holloway. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Sienna Miller; Tom Ford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS