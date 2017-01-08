Monday's TV highlights: 'Big Fan' and more

SERIES
The New Celebrity Apprentice Chef Rocco DiSpirito, Internet personality Justine Ezarik, and entertainment lawyer Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger — host Arnold Schwarzenegger’s nephew — serve as guest advisors in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl A repeat episode of the action drama kicks off a replay of the recent four-episode crossover event, which continues Tuesday on “The Flash” and Wednesday on“Arrow” before concluding Thursday on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 p.m. KTLA
Fashion Police Melissa Rivers and her squad review the styles and memorable moments from Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. 8 p.m. E!
Shadowhunters Alec and Isabelle (Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia) try to find Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood) before the others do on a new episode of the fantasy drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
Texas Cake House This new reality series focuses on a Texas couple renowned for their remarkable cake creations. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
Beyond Holden (Burkely Duffield) seeks to learn more about his new powers in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform
The Odd Couple “Cougar Town’s” Busy Philipps guest stars as a woman Felix (Thomas Lennon) picks up in a bar in a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens The new film “Containment” explores the issue of the safe storage of nuclear waste; accompanied by an excerpt from the related documentary “Uranium Drive-in.” 10 p.m. KOCE
People Magazine Investigates This true-crime series’ season finale takes a look back at the case of former Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, convicted for the 1970 murders of his wife and two daughters. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Booze Traveler Host Jack Maxwell bends his elbow down under in Australia in this new installment. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Big Fan Regular folks compete against their favorite stars to answer trivia questions about those stars in this new prime-time game show hosted by Andy Richter. Up first: Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, then Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC
Teen Mom 2 Cast members mark the reality show’s 100th episode with a look back at memorable moments. 10 p.m. MTV
StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson and astronomer Jill Tarter discuss the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
SPECIALS
CNN Town Hall Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appears at an event at George Washington University moderated by Chris Cuomo. 6 p.m. CNN
Showtime at the Apollo Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, Gabriel Iglesias, George Lopez and En Vogue are featured in this encore special hosted by Steve Harvey. 8 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
A Perfect Day Tim Robbins, Benicio Del Toro, Olga Kurylenko and Melanie Thierry star in this dark 2015 comedy about aid workers in the Balkans. 7:15 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning The Chainsmokers; journalist Jodi Kantor; entertainment reporter Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Style experts Frankie Grande and Olivia Culpo; Lisa Edelstein; Golden Globes style with Bobbie Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA R&B singer Keith Sweat. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Josh Holloway (“Colony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Firing up the thyroid. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Shemar Moore (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Hayden Panettiere; singer Ro James; the stars of “Texas Cake House.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel; Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kristen Bell; guest co-host Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Common. 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Viggo Mortensen; Brian Posehn. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Kacey Musgraves performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Joel; Josh Holloway. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Sienna Miller; Tom Ford. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Michelle Monaghan; activist Van Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football The Clemson Tigers battle the Crimson Tide of Alabama for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa, Fla. 5:15 p.m. ESPN
