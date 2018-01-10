Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory' on CBS

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, the former “Tonight Show” host and car aficionado explores the most exciting alternatives to standard fuel, then meets up with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to check out his environmentally sensitive G-Wagon. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Big Bang Theory Currently earning raves for her work in the movie “Lady Bird,” Laurie Metcalf returns as Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) mother, turning up just as he wants Amy (Mayim Bialik) to give him space so he can get work done. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) tries to stage a Golden Globes party on her own, but needs help from Jonah and Dina (Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Inside the Actors Studio Ted Danson discusses his breakout role as Sam Malone on the sitcom “Cheers” as well as his later roles in television and film in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) dives heavily into religion after Mary (Zoe Perry) decides he needs a dose of Sunday school. Billy Gardell and Richard Kind (“Mad About You”) guest star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom When Christy’s (Anna Faris) long-distance relationship fizzles, she seeks out a former love interest (Michael Angarano, reprising his earlier guest role) in this new episode. Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) isn’t sure how to react when his longtime friend (guest star Tim Bagley) declares love for him. Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) becomes a ride-service driver, and needs Karen’s (Megan Mullally) help after he hits his neighbor (guest star Molly Shannon). 9 p.m. NBC

Project Runway All Stars The designers tear, dye and burn to create distressed fashion for a post-apocalyptic runway. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Great News “Saturday Night Live” veterans – Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, along with this show’s regular Horatio Sanz – are featured in the new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Damnation In the penultimate episode of the first season, Seth (Killian Scott) is surprised but grateful when he and the farmers of the community receive help as they face off against the Black Legion. Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Jones, Christopher Heyerdahl and Chasten Harmon also star. 10 p.m. USA

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid The former model from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” series brings her professional expertise to this new unscripted series in which she mentors aspiring teenage models and their “momagers” to see whether they have the right stuff to survive in a cutthroat profession. The one contestant left standing at the end of the series wins a management contract with Hadid’s company and a shot at representation by IMG Models in New York. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Superstition Calvin (Brad James) and the rest of the Hastings family are trapped in an insidious time loop, which their enemies have designed to result inevitably in their deaths. Their only hope is somehow to find where the source of the loop is located and discern how to disable it, breaking the spell. Mario Van Peebles, Robinne Lee, Morgana Van Peebles and Demetria McKinney also star. 10:55 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Olivia Munn hosts this annual event featuring the selections of the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. and Broadcast Television Journalists Assn. for the best of the past year’s work in film and TV. “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will be given a special award by that movie’s director, Patty Jenkins. 8 p.m. KTLA

Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story With the movie “I, Tonya” now in theaters, this special tells the Olympic figure skater’s story through a new interview Harding gave to Amy Robach, discussing her very public fall from grace following the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan prior to that year’s Winter Olympics. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jackson Katz, Mentors in Violence Prevention. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Waite. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Molly Shannon; Brett Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Patrisse Khan-Cullors (“When They Call You a Terrorist”); veterinarian Dr. Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”); producers Orla Doherty and James Honeyborne (“Blue Planet II”); Jackee Harry (“The Paynes”); Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (Broadway’s “The Parisian Woman”); Sara Ramirez (“Madam Secretary”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Keke Palmer; Marie Osmond. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels debunks diet myths; Margot Bingham (“She’s Gotta Have It”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bradley Whitford; Francisco Caceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A senator’s neighbor attacks him; peeping Toms; a pregnant woman is shot. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Child’s heart beats outside of her chest; spicy noodle challenge; surprising weight-loss superfood. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bob Saget (“Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty”); Ernie Hudson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Bob Harper (“The Super Carb Diet”); author Chad Veach (“Faith Forward Future”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray John Gidding. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s child has started fires in the house, killed a cat and tried to smother her baby brother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Helen Mirren; Luke Evans; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central