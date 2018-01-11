Friday's TV highlights: 'Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song'

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) gets involved in a competition to create robotic vehicles suited for combat, and one competitor – an ex-love interest (guest star Ashley Tisdale) – has her entry hacked, and sent to attack the Pentagon in this new episode. George Eads and Eddie McClintock also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and her colleagues must locate nuclear warheads that have vanished. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) begins reaching out to the world and helping others. Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star in this new episode of the musical comedy series. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hawaii Five-0 Grover (Chi McBride) tries to dissuade the main suspect (guest star Devon Sawa) in his own wife’s death from suicidal thoughts in the new episode. Michelle Hurd also guest stars. Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath and Ian Anthony Dale also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Taken The series inspired by the Liam Neeson-starring action movies opens its second season, with Clive Standen – as a younger incarnation of the Neeson character, CIA man Bryan Mills – and Jennifer Beals remaining from the first year’s cast. Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) and Jessica Camacho (“The Flash”) are new co-stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The band is back together, so to speak, as Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team reunite to battle a Kree warrior who has one goal – to kill them all. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Castecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter Father John Misty performs songs from “Pure Comedy.” Psych rockers the Black Angels also perform in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
Blue Bloods Talking with a trial witness ends up getting Anthony (Steven Schirripa) shot and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) convinces Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to conduct the investigation in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC The new episode “The Women & Dirty John” takes a closeer look at the case of con man through interviews with his wife and her daughter, his ex-wife, law enforcement officers, and the Los Angeles Times reporter who shined a spotlight on the story. 10 p.m. KNBC
20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series profiles North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un. 10 p.m. KABC
SPECIALS
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song One of the true masters of voice receives a top musical honor in this new special, with Bruce Willis serving as host. Past Gershwin Prize recipient Stevie Wonder is among the performers saluting Bennett, as are Chris Botti, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Michael Feinstein, Savion Glover, Josh Groban, We McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Vanessa Williams. 9 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
The Accountant Director Gavin O’Connor’s 2016 thriller stars Ben Affleck as a brilliant accountant with a high-functioning form of autism, who makes his living helping dangerous underworld organizations find embezzlers among their ranks. J.K. Simmons, Anna Kendrick and Jon Bernthal also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Helen Mirren; Donald Sutherland; Anderson East performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Celebrity trainer Latreal Mitchell; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”); Chris Wallace; Luc Robitaille.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Band Moon Taxi. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Donald Sutherland (“The Leisure Seeker”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams; Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lindsay Lohan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kathy Bates; Courtney Thorne-Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond discusses her eating disorder; the digital pill; fitness trackers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether or not couples should go to bed angry; teens take selfies with a victim of a violent attack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Hugh Bonneville (“Paddington 2”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil An alcoholic woman separates from her formerly well-paid husband and moves back in with her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson (“The Good Place”); Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”); magician Paul Vu. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Immigration reform; the Russia probe; midterm elections: Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times; Annie Karni, Politico; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Camila Cabello; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laurie Metcalf. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
