Friday's TV highlights: 'Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song'

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) gets involved in a competition to create robotic vehicles suited for combat, and one competitor – an ex-love interest (guest star Ashley Tisdale) – has her entry hacked, and sent to attack the Pentagon in this new episode. George Eads and Eddie McClintock also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and her colleagues must locate nuclear warheads that have vanished. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) begins reaching out to the world and helping others. Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star in this new episode of the musical comedy series. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hawaii Five-0 Grover (Chi McBride) tries to dissuade the main suspect (guest star Devon Sawa) in his own wife’s death from suicidal thoughts in the new episode. Michelle Hurd also guest stars. Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath and Ian Anthony Dale also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Taken The series inspired by the Liam Neeson-starring action movies opens its second season, with Clive Standen – as a younger incarnation of the Neeson character, CIA man Bryan Mills – and Jennifer Beals remaining from the first year’s cast. Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) and Jessica Camacho (“The Flash”) are new co-stars. 9 p.m. NBC

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The band is back together, so to speak, as Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team reunite to battle a Kree warrior who has one goal – to kill them all. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Castecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter Father John Misty performs songs from “Pure Comedy.” Psych rockers the Black Angels also perform in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS

Blue Bloods Talking with a trial witness ends up getting Anthony (Steven Schirripa) shot and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) convinces Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to conduct the investigation in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC The new episode “The Women & Dirty John” takes a closeer look at the case of con man through interviews with his wife and her daughter, his ex-wife, law enforcement officers, and the Los Angeles Times reporter who shined a spotlight on the story. 10 p.m. KNBC

20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series profiles North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un. 10 p.m. KABC

SPECIALS

Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song One of the true masters of voice receives a top musical honor in this new special, with Bruce Willis serving as host. Past Gershwin Prize recipient Stevie Wonder is among the performers saluting Bennett, as are Chris Botti, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Michael Feinstein, Savion Glover, Josh Groban, We McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Vanessa Williams. 9 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

The Accountant Director Gavin O’Connor’s 2016 thriller stars Ben Affleck as a brilliant accountant with a high-functioning form of autism, who makes his living helping dangerous underworld organizations find embezzlers among their ranks. J.K. Simmons, Anna Kendrick and Jon Bernthal also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Helen Mirren; Donald Sutherland; Anderson East performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Celebrity trainer Latreal Mitchell; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”); Chris Wallace; Luc Robitaille.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Band Moon Taxi. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Donald Sutherland (“The Leisure Seeker”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams; Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Lindsay Lohan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kathy Bates; Courtney Thorne-Smith. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Marie Osmond discusses her eating disorder; the digital pill; fitness trackers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Whether or not couples should go to bed angry; teens take selfies with a victim of a violent attack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Hugh Bonneville (“Paddington 2”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil An alcoholic woman separates from her formerly well-paid husband and moves back in with her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS