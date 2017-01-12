Friday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KTLA

SERIES

MacGyver While transporting a war criminal in Kazakhstan, the helicopter MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) are in crashes and their prisoner escapes with Jack’s gun. MacGyver tries to save the day using only the helicopter’s rotor blade and a water bottle. Sandrine Holt also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm Now a fugitive Nick (David Giuntoli) remains in the sights of Renard (Sasha Roiz) – who is being watched by Hank and Wu (Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee) – in this new episode. Silas Weir Mitchell and Bree Turner also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries Damon and Stefan (Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley) attend an anger-management group session looking for new blood. 8 p.m. KTLA

Last Man Standing Jay Leno returns to his recurring role as mechanic Joe in this new episode. Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo and Nancy Travis star. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood The mummified remains of a music producer are found aboard a yacht in this new episode. Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Lorraine Toussaint and Eddie Cibrian with guest stars Sam Huntington, Eric Winter and Janel Parrish. 8 p.m. Fox

Dr. Ken Molly’s (Krista Marie Yu) new boyfriend ( Justin Chon) plans to drop his medical studies to become an artist. Ken Jeong and Dave Foley also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 While Max (Masi Oka, who is leaving the series) prepares to say his goodbyes, the team investigates a murder during a police convention on the island. Alex O’Loughlin stars with Jimmy Buffett and Willie Garson returning as guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Emerald City Dorothy (Adria Arjona) decides it’s time to go home when a near-tragedy clues her into the Wizard’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) intention to eliminate her. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Patti LuPone (“Life Goes On”) guest stars as Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) rabbi, whom she runs into at a bar mitzvah. Tovah Feldshuh returns as Rebecca’s mother. Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Sleepy Hollow Crane and Jenny (Tom Mison, Lyndie Greenwood) investigate a case that appears to involve witchcraft in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances A contemporary story inspired by the 126-day hostage crisis at the Japanese ambassador's house in Lima, Peru, is told in “Bel Canto the Opera.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits Barcelona, Spain, to sample cuisine that includes top-notch tapas; traditional Catalan meatballs; veal-head stew; paella with seafood, rabbit and squid ink rice. 9 p.m. Food

Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) takes a side job as a bodyguard for a released ex-con who took the fall for someone else in this new episode of the police drama. Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray and Bridget Moynahan also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC President Obama discusses how he feels he delivered on the promises he made at the start of his time in office and his hopes for the nation going forward. 10 p.m. NBC

The Wheel In this new extreme survival series, six survivalists are challenged to endure grueling landscapes in South America in a rotation determined by phases of the moon. 10 p.m. Discovery

20/20 This new episode profiles working class families who are struggling to stay in the middle class. 10 p.m. ABC

The Rap Game Five artists join Jermaine Dupri for his 13-week rapper boot camp in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Claire Danes. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Neil Patrick Harris; Paul Kennamer; Consumer Electronics Show highlights; Chris and Martin Kratt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Martin Scorsese; B.J. Novak; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Kate Hudson, Fabletics. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Denzel Washington; Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete”); co-host Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joe Biden and his wife, Jill; Diane Sawyer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kirstie Alley. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A woman weighing more than 1,100 pounds plans to have weight-loss surgery; cellphones on airplanes. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL