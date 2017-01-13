Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Bridge of Spies' on Showtime

SERIES

Life's a Trip Patrick Warburton and his son, Talon, experience the cowboy life on a 31,000-acre cattle ranch in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 12:30 p.m. Travel

Queen Boss Vanessa Simmons offers financing and advice to young female entrepreneurs who come to her for help in this new series. Among those featured are TV executive Tracey Edmonds, attorney Lauren Lake and Kandi Burruss from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” 10 p.m. BET

Saturday Night Live Felicity Jones hosts with musical guest Sturgill Simpson. 11:29 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Now You See Me 2 A year after they outwitted the FBI — as chronicled in the 2013 movie “Now You See Me” — the three remaining members of the illusionist group the Four Horsemen are recruited by a tech wizard (Daniel Radcliffe) to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers in this 2016 sequel. Lizzy Caplan joins original cast members Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco. 8 p.m. HBO

Open Marriage As their marriage threatens to collapse with boredom and dwindling passion, a couple begin an open relationship with close friends hoping the erotic novelty may jump-start the magic in this new 2017 drama. Tilky Jones, Nikki Leigh, Kelly Dowdle and Jason Tobias star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Royal Winter Pondering a potential gig with a major law firm, an attorney (Merrit Patterson) seeks to clear her head by joining her best friend (Rhea Bailey) for a winter jaunt to the European principality of Calpurnia, where she meets a handsome playboy prince (Jack Donnelly) and gets swept up in a royal adventure that leaves her more confused than ever about what to do with her life, in this new 2017 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Bridge of Spies During the Cold War, the CIA recruits a New York insurance lawyer (Tom Hanks) to negotiate a prisoner exchange for captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers in this 2015 historical drama, directed by Steven Spielberg and co-written by Joel and Ethan Coen. Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan, Austin Stowell and Alan Alda also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Money Monster Jodie Foster directed this 2016 thriller about a Wall Street financial expert (George Clooney) and a TV producer (Julia Roberts) who are taken hostage on the air during a live telecast by a violently disgruntled investor (Jack O’Connell). Dominic West, Catriona Balfe and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Viola Davis. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Vice President-Elect Mike Pence. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.). David Ignatius, the Washington Post. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; John Heilemann, Bloomberg; Ed O'Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Rich Lowry, National Review; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). Conflicts of interest: Norman Eisen; Richard Painter. Panel: Author Cornell Belcher (“A Black Man in the White House”); Sara Fagen, CNBC; Jonathan Karl; Bill Kristol: Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Politics; the inauguration: Vice President-elect Mike Pence. CIA Director, John Brennan. The inauguration: Tom Barrack, Presidential Inauguration Committee. Panel: Gerald F. Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Lisa Boothe; former Rep. Jane Harman (D-Calif.); Bob Woodward, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC