Monday's TV Highlights: 'The First 100 Days' on Fox News

SERIES

The First 100 Days Martha MacCallum anchors this new series premiering tonight and running through Donald Trump’s crucial first 100 days in office. 4 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel

Regular Show The comedy ends its run with three new episodes 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Toon

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) hopes to convince a neighbor (Suzanne Petri) to let him remove one of her trees, but her son (Bas Rutten, a retired MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion) isn’t keen on the idea. Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The New Celebrity Apprentice The teams create a new candy for chocoholic billionaire Warren Buffet. 8 p.m. NBC

Gotham Seeking vengeance for Mario’s shooting, Falcone (John Doman) orders a contract on Gordon (Ben McKenzie) in this new episode. Donal Logue and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Andi and Marcy (Liza Snyder, Kali Rocha) realize they were nemeses during their high-school years, and Adam and Don (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) try to stay out of their renewed conflict. Diana Maria Riva and Jessica Chaffin also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

2 Broke Girls Max and Caroline (Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs) catch up with Randy (Ed Quinn) in Texas, where they get to play zombies in the horror movie he’s working on. 9 p.m. CBS

Cake Wars Four bakers compete to have their cakes serve as a centerpiece for a party held at the Aquarium of the Pacific, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated, penguin-centric comedy “Happy Feet.” 9 p.m. Food

The Young Pope As Lenny (Jude Law) prepares to make his first public appearance, Sister Mary (Diane Keaton) touches base with Andrew Dussolier (Scott Shepherd), another orphan turned cardinal who was Lenny’s childhood pal. James Cromwell also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman goes in search of chosen people walking the earth today, including an American boy who is believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama who has been returning in different bodies for almost 500 years, in the season premiere. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The Odd Couple Luc Robitaille guest stars as himself in the new episode as Oscar (Matthew Perry) lets himself be pitted against a penguin in predicting the scores of hockey games. With Lindsay Sloane, Thomas Lennon, Teri Hatcher and Geoff Stults. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Shortly before her series “Switched at Birth” returns for a final season, Lea Thompson does another guest turn as Paige’s (Katharine McPhee) mother in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Timeless Harry Houdini may be the only one who can save Lucy (Abigail Spencer) after she's kidnapped and taken to the 1893 Chicago World's Fair in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Director Mat Hames’ documentary “What Was Ours” follows a journalist’s efforts to locate and reclaim artifacts that were discovered on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation and ended up on display at the Field Museum in Chicago. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters and JB Smoove are among those performing sets at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. 8 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tituss Burgess. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Trump voters; Susan Lucci and author Sam Weinman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Photographer Seth Casteel (“Underwater Dogs”); Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Brendan Fraser (“The Affair”); Lisa Rinna; Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Dr. Oz Show Buying seafood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Josh Holloway (“Colony”); Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”); Christina Hopper. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nick Cannon; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC