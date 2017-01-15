Monday's TV Highlights: 'The First 100 Days' on Fox News

SERIES
The First 100 Days Martha MacCallum anchors this new series premiering tonight and running through Donald Trump’s crucial first 100 days in office. 4 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel
Regular Show The comedy ends its run with three new episodes 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Toon
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) hopes to convince a neighbor (Suzanne Petri) to let him remove one of her trees, but her son (Bas Rutten, a retired MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion) isn’t keen on the idea. Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The New Celebrity Apprentice The teams create a new candy for chocoholic billionaire Warren Buffet. 8 p.m. NBC
Gotham Seeking vengeance for Mario’s shooting, Falcone (John Doman) orders a contract on Gordon (Ben McKenzie) in this new episode. Donal Logue and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Andi and Marcy (Liza Snyder, Kali Rocha) realize they were nemeses during their high-school years, and Adam and Don (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) try to stay out of their renewed conflict. Diana Maria Riva and Jessica Chaffin also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
2 Broke Girls Max and Caroline (Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs) catch up with Randy (Ed Quinn) in Texas, where they get to play zombies in the horror movie he’s working on. 9 p.m. CBS
Cake Wars Four bakers compete to have their cakes serve as a centerpiece for a party held at the Aquarium of the Pacific, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated, penguin-centric comedy “Happy Feet.” 9 p.m. Food
The Young Pope As Lenny (Jude Law) prepares to make his first public appearance, Sister Mary (Diane Keaton) touches base with Andrew Dussolier (Scott Shepherd), another orphan turned cardinal who was Lenny’s childhood pal. James Cromwell also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman goes in search of chosen people walking the earth today, including an American boy who is believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama who has been returning in different bodies for almost 500 years, in the season premiere. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The Odd Couple Luc Robitaille guest stars as himself in the new episode as Oscar (Matthew Perry) lets himself be pitted against a penguin in predicting the scores of hockey games. With Lindsay Sloane, Thomas Lennon, Teri Hatcher and Geoff Stults. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion Shortly before her series “Switched at Birth” returns for a final season, Lea Thompson does another guest turn as Paige’s (Katharine McPhee) mother in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Timeless Harry Houdini may be the only one who can save Lucy (Abigail Spencer) after she's kidnapped and taken to the 1893 Chicago World's Fair in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Director Mat Hames’ documentary “What Was Ours” follows a journalist’s efforts to locate and reclaim artifacts that were discovered on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation and ended up on display at the Field Museum in Chicago. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters and JB Smoove are among those performing sets at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. 8 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tituss Burgess. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Trump voters; Susan Lucci and author Sam Weinman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Photographer Seth Casteel (“Underwater Dogs”); Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Brendan Fraser (“The Affair”); Lisa Rinna; Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Dr. Oz Show Buying seafood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Josh Holloway (“Colony”); Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”); Christina Hopper. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nick Cannon; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Bernice King; Angela Rye. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk NOAA Administrator Kathryn D. Sullivan. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Fred Armisen; Van Jones. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Bryce Dallas Howard; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson; Corey Stoll; Nick Grant and Watch the Duck. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; B.J. Novak; Steve Jones; Leah Shapiro performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Jan. 15 - 21, 2017 in PDF format