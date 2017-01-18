Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Life in Pieces' on CBS

SERIES

The Good Place This fantasy comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson ends its freshman season. 8 p.m. NBC

Hell’s Kitchen Comedian Pauly Shore, sportscaster Neil Everett and Erik Griffin (“Workaholics”) are guest diners in this new installment of Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Mom “Jurassic World’s” Chris Pratt, real-life husband of series co-star Anna Faris, makes a guest appearance in a new episode of his wife’s sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

My Kitchen Rules Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and country music’s Naomi Judd are featured in a new episode of the celebrity cooking challenge. 9 p.m. Fox

Divided People from different walks of life must work together to win cash prizes in this new game show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. GSN

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman helps hunt for fossils on a special dinosaur-themed edition of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Life in Pieces Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner guest stars as himself on a new episode of the sitcom. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Jill Hennessy (“Law & Order,” “Crossing Jordan”) guest stars on a new episode of the James Spader action drama. 10 p.m. NBC

20/20 The newsmagazine presents the inauguration eve special “America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” 10 p.m. ABC

Baskets Zach Galifianakis is back for a second season of this quirky comedy about the misadventures of a down-on-his-luck clown. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Idiotest It’s comics vs. comics, then millennials vs. baby boomers, when this quiz show hosted by Ben Gleib returns with a pair of new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. GSN

Lip Sync Battle Former late-night talk-show hosts Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson square off in this new installment. 10 p.m. Spike

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Trump voters; Idina Menzel; Clodagh McKenna; Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Idina Menzel; Deion Sanders; Tory Johnson; CRX performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Ross Mathews; Cece Winans; Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”); Peggy Lipton (“A Dog’s Purpose”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Matthew McConaughey (“Gold”); James McAvoy (“Split”); Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Cokie Roberts; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nia Long (“Beaches”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Chris and Heidi Powell (“Extreme Makeover”); Jennifer Esposito (“NCIS”). (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Meagan Good (“Love by the 10th Date”); chef Judy Joo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Thomas Lennon; chef Curtis Stone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dangers of popular beauty treatments; reversing the damage and getting great hair, lashes and nails. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Rubin Ervin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kirstie Alley; Nia Long (“Beaches”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil An 8-year-old’s stepmother says he could be a serial killer in the making. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tony Goldwyn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Angie Martinez. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Cabinet nominees; Women’s March on Washington. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Producer Scott Conroy; James McAvoy. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andrew Dice Clay; Billy Wayne Davis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aziz Ansari; Carrie Brownstein; Panic! at the Disco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Johnny Galecki; Chris Matthews; Bash & Pop performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Anderson; Priyanka Chopra; Travis Scott performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Hardwick; Nina Dobrev; Fitz and the Tantrums perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Parsons; Ben McKenzie; Jon Favreau; Dan Pfeiffer; Leah Shapiro performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Jan. 15 - 21, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies