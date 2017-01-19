Friday's TV Highlights: 'Great Performances' on KOCE

SPECIALS

Inauguration of Donald J. Trump Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on CNN; 7 a.m. on CBS and NBC; 8 a.m. KCAL, KOCE, Bloomberg, and Fox News.

Inaugural Events CSPN coverage of the inauguration, the inaugural parade and inaugural balls begins at 7 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m.; CNN provides live coverage of the inaugural parade at 11 a.m. and the inaugural ball, with Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Don Lemon, at 4 p.m.

Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump This prime-time special features interviews with the men and women of the new Trump administration and analysis of key issues facing the new commander-in-chief. 8 p.m. CBS

Trump: Path to the White House This new special documents the life of Donald J. Trump from his youth in Queens, New York, to his successful bid to become president of the United States. 9 p.m. History

20/20 This special edition of the news magazine documents the inauguration of Donald J. Trump. 10 p.m. ABC

SERIES

Girl Meets World The coming-of-age comedy starring Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter wraps up after three seasons. 6 p.m. Disney

Grimm Nick (David Giuntoli, who directs this new episode) comes up with a potentially dangerous scheme to thwart Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz). Adalind and Monroe (Claire Coffee, Silas Weir Mitchell) put themselves at risk to help. 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) lures Stefan and Damon (Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder) back to Mystic Falls to help search for a historical artifact. 8 p.m. KTLA

Rosewood The body of an illusionist renowned for escapes is found in a wooden trunk. In their investigation Rosewood and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz) must sort out what’s real and what’s not. 8 p.m. Fox

Dr. Ken This new episode, told in a documentary style, features a TV producer (guest star Yvette Nicole Brown) following Ken (Ken Jeong) during a typical day at his medical office. Suzy Nakamura, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Dave Foley and Jonathan Slavin also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 The effort to capture an escaped murderer pits Five-0 against a federal marshal (Lou Diamond Phillips). Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan and Grace Park star. 9 p.m. CBS

Emerald City Dorothy and Lucas (Adria Arjona, Oliver Jackson Cohen) encounter a mysterious young girl who has lost her way in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Santa Ana winds hit West Covina and seem to make everyone a little crazy in this new episode of the musical-comedy starring Rachel Bloom, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin and Pete Gardner. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performance: Alicia Keys The Grammy-winning singer takes a cue from her hit “Empire State of Mind” in visiting and performing in landmark New York sites including the Circle Line harbor tour, the Unisphere in Queens and Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Cyndi Lauper presents a program of classics and country cover songs. 9 p.m. KLCS

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to help Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) with a child-abuse case complicated by diplomatic immunity. 10 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America Presidential inauguration coverage. (N) 6 a.m. KABC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Day L.A. Presidential inauguration coverage. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show President-elect Donald Trump. 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Producer Nely Galán. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Annette Bening (“20th Century Women”); Ken Jeong. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Danny Trejo; guest Frenchie Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose -- the Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Donald Trump’s inaugural address: Ed O’Keefe, the Washington Post; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Carol Lee, the Wall Street Journal; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE