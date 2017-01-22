Monday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Supergirl' on KTLA

SERIES

Strange Inheritance Two new back-to-back episodes tell the stories of a U.S. Mint worker who left his son a bag of change, which included a one-of-a-kind aluminum penny, and a Pan Am flight attendant from the airline’s golden age leaves her niece a valuable collection of ancient beads that were gathered on her journeys. 6 and 6:30 p.m. Fox Business

Kevin Can Wait After seeing how much attention his brother (Gary Valentine) gets for rescuing a cat, Kevin (Kevin James) starts boasting about saving a man (Adam Ferrara) from choking. Michael Yo (“The Insider”) guest stars as a TV morning show anchor. Erinn Hayes and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) defies Snapper’s (guest star Ian Gomez) orders by looking into a woman’s disappearance and the search sends her and Mon-El (Chris Wood) to another planet where Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman) runs a trafficking operation — and where a red sun takes away super-powers. Filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks”) directs. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham While Dwight (David Dastmalchian) flees Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) he also wants to reach Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) and put the latter’s minions back in action. 8 p.m. Fox

Shadowhunters Clary (Katherine McNamara) is struggling in the new world order of the Shadowhunters, so she welcomes a break as she, Isabelle and Alec (Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario) are sent to hunt down a powerful new demon. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Man With a Plan Andi and Adam (Liza Snyder, Matt LeBlanc) try their best to have “the talk” with Kate and Teddy (Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann) but their awkward approach only makes the experience even more mortifying for kids. 8:30 p.m. CBS

2 Broke Girls After Max and Caroline (Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs) finally make it back to New York from their tortuous road trip, Caroline is delighted to see the dessert bar renovations — almost as much as she likes seeing Bobby (guest star Christopher Gorham), the hot guy who handled the job. 9 p.m. CBS

Lucifer Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) pursue a masked assailant who poisons college students. D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Aimee Garcia also star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Young Pope A rural shepherd (Franco Pinelli) pleads for the Vatican to acknowledge his stigmata, with which he claims allows him to perform miracles. Jude Law stars. 9 p.m. HBO

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman This new episode explores how concepts of heaven and hell have changed the way people live. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Scorpion A massive sink hole could permanently destroy the Los Angeles water supply. 10 p.m. CBS

Timeless Flynn (Goran Visnjic) lands in the Old West, where he teams up with that legendary outlaw Jesse James (Daniel Lissing) to wreak havoc. Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett), on Flynn’s trail, get assistance from another icon of the era. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Producer-director James Solomon’s documentary “The Witness,” filmed over an 11-year span, revisits the 1964 Queens, N.Y., murder of Kitty Genovese — from the perspective of the victim’s brother. 10 p.m. KOCE

America’s Next Top Model Stacey Mckenzie and choreographer Chris Grant want the models to create signature dance routines for a video shoot. 10 p.m. VH1

Rattled: A Paralyzed Mother’s Story Rachelle Friedman Chapman, a quadriplegic who, with the help of a surrogate has become a first-time mother, must learn to cope with the demands of infant care. 10 p.m. TLC

Beware the Slenderman In this chilling new documentary, filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky examines how an urban legend about a faceless bogeyman took root on the Internet and then spread until it led two Wisconsin girls into committing a hideous crime. 10 p.m. HBO

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Gwen Stefani; Laurie Hernandez; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”); Sara Skirboll (“Retail Me Not”); Anika Noni Rose (“The Quad”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jimmy Smits (“24: Legacy”); Melissa Benoist; Priyanka Chopra; Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Retta; Laurie Hernandez; Chris Janson performs. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

The View Cristela Alonzo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A 98-year-old yoga teacher; Sara Haines (“The View”); Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Julia Collin Davison (“America’s Test Kitchen”); DeVon Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Kim Gravel; Kandi Burruss; Judy Gold; Bryshere Gray; Patrice Washington. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Bryshere Gray, Algee Smith, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Woody McClain and Keith Powers. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP